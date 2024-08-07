Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A man holding up his phone in an Amazon store
Screengrabs via TikTok/@bustdowncorn
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Some people are just miserable’: Man goes way too far when deriding Amazon worker for daring to look at her phone mid-shift

Red alert! Male Karen spotted!
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 04:06 pm

From finding the perfect fun phone case to staying up too late on social media, there’s no question that everyone is pretty much obsessed with their phones these days. And while everyone knows that they can’t use their phone 24/7 since that means nothing would get done, chances are most people have glanced at it once or twice during the day. It is now a default action done without conscious thought, second to breathing.

Recommended Videos

But this same habit brought a woman working at Amazon negative attention when a returning customer saw her daring to use her phone while working. TikTok user @bustdowncorn shared the upsetting video where an older man is seen yelling at the woman. While he should have said absolutely nothing and done what he came there to do (return an item), he decided to insult her. He is heard telling someone off-camera, “Instead of doing her work she’s talking on her phone” and explained that he was filming her (which was self-explanatory).

@bustdowncorn

This old guy comes into the store to pick up his Amazon package and confronts Amazon worker for talking on the phone with her Stepdad as she was working. | ig: bustdown_corn Like for pt.2 #fyp #foryou #viral #relatable #blowthisup #TikTokTrends #tiktokchallenge #fypシ #trending #viralvideo #xyzbca #makemefamous #funnyvideos #foryoupage #delusional #viraltiktok #goviral #MentalHealthAwareness #amazon

♬ original sound – Corn

The man claimed he was “doing it quietly,” but whether he was loud or silent, there’s no denying that complaining about someone, without having an inkling what and why they were doing whatever they were engaged in was rude and mean. In fact, the not-so-gentleman here got so that he challenged someone to “kick me out of the store so I can’t pick up my package.”

Let’s unpack the moment here. Why was he so spitting mad? Because the employee was “multitasking” and chatting with someone on her cellphone while working? The way he behaves, she may as well have confirmed a one-way ticket to hell with her actions. According to this guy, this was the absolute worst thing anyone could do, but based on the comments section, people are hearing this story and going “So, what?!”

It would be tough to watch this TikTok and not sympathize with the Amazon employee, so naturally, people took her side. TikTok user @chelseahampton91 wrote “He has officially entered his Karen era,” with many agreeing that as long as it didn’t meddle with why he was there, he should have “minded his own business.” (Some also said he looks like Steve Martin, which is plain upsetting because now it’s impossible to unsee that as well)

There’s no doubt that everyone looks at their phone way too often, whether they’re at the office or swearing to sleep after the gazillionth reel. According to Forbes, people look at their cell phones 150 times each day. But a) there is no getting rid of this electronic boon/curse as it’s now a necessity and b) as a stranger, if you do catch an employee doom scrolling, as long as they get your work done and don’t compromise the quality, them making a brief call to a loved one, texting a friend, or scrolling through a social media feed should not be a big deal.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.