‘Someone is looking through the blinds’: Family’s nighttime bedroom disturbance is the stuff of Halloween nightmares

Somebody tell those pesky ghosts that it isn’t Halloween yet.

A TikTok shared by _Alyssa094 appears to show some sort of paranormal entity peering out of her daughter’s bedroom window whilst the mother and her kids stand outside where it’s safe.

September’s only just begun, and yet it seems a few spooky spirits have arrived at the Halloween party a little early. The TikTok, which has amassed nearly 4 million views, starts with Alyssa and her two kids already standing outside the house with the mom directing her camera towards the house.

“Alright, my daughter’s room is up there and we keep seeing something.”

The video description gives us a bit more context as to the frightening situation.

“Started hearing noises upstairs, mind you my daughters room is the only room on the upstairs level. Y’all see it, right?”

That’s about all the context we get to the video as the creepy stuff straight out of The Conjuring starts happening almost immediately. Alyssa asks her daughter to point her flashlight at her room — and if you have sharp eyes, you’ll notice a quick movement of the blinds. If you miss it the first time, don’t worry, the family is able to make it happen a few times by pointing the flashlight down and then quickly back up at the window. Apparently this ghost is very easy to lull into a false sense of security.

It seems like the mother and her children made the right decision to get out of that house, and while they’re out, they should maybe pick up some holy water and a few crucifixes to cleanse the building if they can. Towards the end of the video Alyssa’s son boldly states he’s going in and runs towards the door; he’s clearly never watched a single horror movie in his life, which makes sense considering he’s obviously very young, but still, you should never go back into the house!

“OK why did he just run IN”

Although it’s hard to see between the blinds, it doesn’t look like there’s anyone stood behind them. It kind of makes you wonder if it really is a ghost playing peek-a-boo, because surely if this was fake then we’d see at least a hand or something moving. Yet again, more reason not to go back into the house. Personally, I’d call the police, or a priest, or Sam and Dean Winchester, whatever it takes.

However, opinions in the comments were pretty split regarding the authenticity of the clip. While some believe that Alyssa and her children were clearly witnessing something supernatural, others thought the reactions from the mother and her kids were too laid-back to be genuine.

“I was looking for a ghostie to pop up but the blinds, oh HELL NO”

“Somone is looking through the blinds . Look at the blinds”

“she’s to calm for this to be real”

Well, if it is real, then hopefully we can get an update soon. Either way I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether you believe the spooky TikTok’s authenticity or not.