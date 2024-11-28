‘Sorry I’m late boss, I hit a fish on the way to work’: Drive to work gets the strangest delay ever when school of fish hold up traffic

There are several farm animals you’d expect to be delayed by on a car journey while they cross over a road. It’s a regular everyday occurrence for that to happen. What you don’t expect to see — for obvious reasons — are fish traveling from one side of the road to the other. However, that’s precisely what happened to one person, as shown in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

In the 27-second video, uploaded by @heather23190 and captioned with “Why did the fish cross the road?” in the description, Heather (presumably) has pulled up to a slightly flooded area of a road and brought her car to a halt and, after a few seconds, we find out why. A fish emerges from the side of the road, closely followed by another one. The first fish successfully crosses the road, while the other struggle behind it, as others can be seen splashing around in the puddles on the roadside.

It made for quite a peculiar sight, and it’s unclear what caused such a bizarre thing. Presumably, a nearby river had burst its banks, sending fish onto the land close by. However, why they would cross a road rather than turn back remains a mystery (unless the water flow had washed them across the road initially). Regardless, the highly unusual video garnered a significant response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Several people answered the video’s question, “Why did the fish cross the road?” Humorous answers from commenters included, “maybe it was going for greener pastures…or bluer water? I don’t know how that would work but it sounded funny in my head lol,” “to get to the other side,” “Just for the halibut. Lol,” “to prove to a possum it could be done!” “You caught him on moving day,” “was he chasing the chicken ?” and, best of all, “To get to the Carp Park.”

Some people suggested it was an ideal opportunity for some easy fishing, commenting things like, “I would have went picked them up lol,” “is it still considered fishing or would it be hunting if you snatched them up,” “I’d have just ran and grabbed it,” and “do you need a license to fish this way?” Heather responded, “Unfortunately that’s very illegal lol it’s on tribal land.”

Others pointed out what a weird excuse it would be for being late, writing things like, “Me telling my boss, sorry I’m late for work, There was a fish crossing the street,” “sorry I’m late boss, I hit a fish on the way to work,” and “‘I had a wildlife incident!’ ‘what did you hit?’ ‘fish.'”

Some other humorous comments included, “i didn’t see a fish crossing sign, how do they know where to cross,” “Is it bad my first thought is “Well, there’s tonight’s dinner”,” “will someone please tell that fish he can’t park there lol..,” and “Insurance companies: ‘you hit a what?!’…” Finally, someone pointed out that “no one would have believed if u didnt have it on video.”

According to GiveWildlifeABreak.com, deer, opossums, raccoons, squirrels, and skunks are the animals most likely to be hit by cars. Somewhat predictably, fish are nowhere to be seen on the list!

