‘Spiders do be just walking in unannounced’: Trick or treating toddler’s first Halloween goes awry when she invades stranger’s home

The most wonderful things about being a small child are the things that small children themselves are not cognizant of on any meaningful level. You barely get judged for throwing your food around, you’re beholden to zero expectations outside of crapping your pants, and you can generally just get away with most anything that our society would otherwise label as a misdemeanor, or even a felony. You will never have that privilege again unless you held office once upon a time, apparently.

Recommended Videos

For instance, if a fully grown adult in a spider costume decided to prance on into your home without a word being said, your first instinct — provided the nearest frying pan or kitchen knife is out of reach —would be to call the police. But a small child? Well, you laugh.

Such was the case for the (ostensible) daughter of TikTok‘s @lilycoatess, who has not been on this planet long enough to grasp the social etiquette of Halloween, wherein you dress up as a (preferably spooky) noun, knock on doors of friends and strangers alike, and ask them for candy. You know, like a normal person.

What you don’t do, however, is take the opportunity to stroll right on in to the house to get a lay of the land for reasons known only to you, if then. But hey, beginner’s mistake.

Commenters understandably found a lot of humor in the ordeal, but some were sounding more than a few alarm bells over Lily allowing a child to randomly walk into a stranger’s home, Lily, however, clarified that this was not a stranger’s home, but the best friend of her mother. It’s nevertheless a humorous situation on account of the child not being familiar with either her grandmother’s best friend or the house that said friend lives in.

Believe us, folks; there is no mother alive that isn’t aware of the dangers that a reckless, unsupervised trick-or-treating session can pose to young children. According to Carlson Attorneys, Halloween night tends to see a 43 percent uptick in vehicle-pedestrian accidents when compared to the rest of the fall season. This can be combated by making sure your child’s costume provides them freedom of movement and visibility to drivers, and that they stay on one side of the road at all times.

Stranger danger, meanwhile, remains as common-sense a precaution as any other day. And while parents almost never have to worry about finding drugs or samurai swords in their child’s Snickers bar, it’s not the worst practice in the world to discard any homemade or otherwise non-commercial treats given out by a stranger.

And yes, it’s true that marijuana-infused candies come in commercial packaging, but beyond the fact that it’s immediately recognizable if they are found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag, the hypothetical culprit of such an act wouldn’t have much longer to live. You see, even if some evil neighbor were to buy out the local weed shop’s collection of marijuana gummies for the sake of Halloween distribution, you can bet that there’s a legion of angry stoners queuing up to hunt down the bastard that deprived them of their recreational resources (and put your children in danger, of course).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy