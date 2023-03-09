‘Star Wars’ fan drowns in nightmare-fueled nostalgia after finding Jar Jar toy that shouldn’t exist

Some toys shouldn’t be made. But unfortunately, someone from Lucasarts saw this one Star Wars merchandise and thought “this won’t scare children.” Sadly, one of these toys was found, years after its initial release, and has unleashed enough nightmare fuel to scar the internet of their search for nostalgia.

Reddit user u/BryanwithaYnotanI shared a couple of images on r/StarWars, which featured Jar Jar Binks toy. And if hearing the words “a Jar Jar toy” isn’t horrifying enough, wait till you see what it does. According to OP, this toy only has Jar Jar’s head. And users can open it to see their tongue sticking out. Just saying, the second image looks very cursed. Who in Lucasarts approved this?

According to GameStop, the toy in question is called ‘Jar Jar Binks Candy Tongue.’ It’s a candy dispenser where children “suck Jar Jar’s tongue” to get their daily dose of sugar. And yes, these were sold in your local confectionary section in the supermarket or in that one candy in your local shops.

Oddly enough, the people on Reddit jokingly thought this Star Wars toy was more than confectionery. The first thing in most fans’ minds was that it was a weird-looking Star Wars fleshlight. One joked about how this toy taught children how to French kiss, which prompted a Tucker Carlson joke to follow. You do you, internet. If you all have a hidden alien fetish, there is no shame.

Star Wars has a history of releasing strange and sometimes horrifying merchandise in the past. In 1982, a C3PO tape dispenser was released, which looked very questionable the more you look at it.

The C-3PO tape dispenser (1982) pic.twitter.com/mjY8LINus7 — crazy ass moments in star wars history (@SW_Moment) August 28, 2022

Fingers crossed that Disney’s purchase of Star Wars has placed the merchandise department in check. And based on the recent toy releases, nothing seems out of the ordinary just yet. But who knows, maybe one will slip through the cracks and scare the next generation of Star Wars fans.