Everyone is waiting to see what will happen next as the Stranger Things show runners have left us hanging at the end of season four, volume one. Whilst they wait, fans have kept themselves busy guessing what might come next for the band of heroes.

Currently scattered across the States and also in Russia, our heroes are still fighting against the evil of the Upside Down. Eleven’s past is back to haunt her, and the residents of Hawkins, in the form of Vecna, a Freddy Krueger-style villain that stalks his prey in their minds before brutally murdering them.

With Joyce, Hopper, and Murray still needing to escape from Russia, Eleven painfully reliving her worst memories in order to gain back her powers, and Nancy caught in Vecna’s mind control, the last episode left viewers on a cliff-hanger and no one can say exactly what will happen next, – but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a good guess.

The official Netflix Geeked Twitter account reached out to fans on the social media platform, asking them what theories they may have for season four, volume two.

"It ends in classic STRANGER THINGS style and keeps the fans pulsating. And who knows? I wish I could tell you where everything leads." – Millie Bobby Brown



Every season of Stranger Things has raised the stakes, and with the show finally coming to an end with season five. Season four, volume two is the beginning of the end, whether that end is for the Upside Down or one or more of our heroes we just can’t say. It would seem that fans think it may not end well for everyone, with many predicting various characters’ demises.

Someone’s dying for sure — sk. (@sophiakarim) June 15, 2022

This fan thinks that the only way for this to end is with the death of the one who opened the gate in the first place.

I definitely see Eleven dying at the end of S5 — SilverScizor19 (@SilverScizor19) June 16, 2022

Perhaps Hawkins will go the same way as Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘s town of Sunnydale, the parallels are there.

Hawkins will be in complete chaos, people will die, both because of Vecna ​​and because of your own panic at not knowing what the hell is going on in the city.

And for no reason do i feel like someone important can get stuck with Vecna ​​in the Upside Down.#StrangerThings — Witcher of the Endless 🐺♦️⏳ (@lobokalhunter) June 16, 2022

This user has definitely watched the trailer, as Eddie did appear in the upside-down playing guitar, but if Steve dies there will be rioting.

Eleven goes into the upside down to stop Vecna, everyone reunites in Hawkins in the final episode and Eddie uses the sound waves from his electric guitar to kill those flying creatures also nancy and Steve kiss then Steve probably dies. — Matt R (@Mattmeister8) June 15, 2022

This user might be particularly sad if the above were the case, as they seem to think that love will save the day.

It will end with Steve and me defeating Vecna with the power of love! 😁🔥🔥🔥💕 pic.twitter.com/d1yCmfqIpL — Clà Redfield (@Claurospa) June 15, 2022

Even though he is a new character this season, it would seem fans are adamant that Eddie survives.

you and me both — eddie munson’s bass guitar│ST4 era (@regiisanartist) June 16, 2022

Some people are loving the budding friendship between Robin and Nancy, and hope it turns to more.

robin and nancy finally become girlfriends 😩👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩💓 — marina’s collar ⚢ (@nervarc) June 15, 2022

This user pretty much sums up the future of the show.

If the teaser for the upcoming season four, volume two, is anything to go by it will be action-packed.

Stranger Things season four, volume two lands on Netflix on July 1.