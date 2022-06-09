Watch: ‘Stranger Things 4’ volume 2 teaser promises an action-packed conclusion

Although fans are still reeling from the shocking, sinister first volume of Stranger Things 4, it won’t be long until we get to see how it all wraps up in volume two. As this penultimate run of the Netflix phenomenon turned out to be so super-sized, the streamer took the initiative to split the season in two this time around, with the first seven episodes dropping on May 26 and the last couple coming on July 1. Now, with just that a few weeks away, our first teaser for it has arrived. Check it out above.

Season four, episode seven left things pretty dire all-round as Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) uncovered the truth about Vecna, the latest terror from the Upside Down to cause havoc in Hawkins, Indiana, and how he connects to her past and her powers. But even the telepathic teen might be no match for the disfigured dark wizard, as he warns her in this 30-second promo. “It is over, Eleven,” intones Jamie Campbell Bower’s villain. “You have freed me. You can’t stop this now.”

Elsewhere, the trailer teases what’s next for the other groups of characters. For starters, Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) look to uncover a bunch of demogorgons captured by the Russians and locked in glass cages. Meanwhile, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Max (Sadie Sink) and the rest of the kids continue to experience some scary sh…enanigans inside the Creel house.

This teaser only scratches the surface of the darkness drama, and death to come in volume two, however. Remember, we might have just two more episodes to go, but together they’ll comprise nearly four hours of new content. The season finale on its own will clock in at 2 hours, 19 minutes, making it easily the longest episode to date. It makes you wonder how long season five’s series finale will be.

Everything comes to a head when Stranger Things 4 streams its epic conclusion this July on Netflix.