The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things is just a month away now, and fans have been promised one of the biggest, mind-bending, world-shattering storylines for the penultimate plight of the Hawkins gang.

It’s going to take its sweet time doing so as well; the episode count and length for both volumes of season four have just been released, and it seems like we’re going to spend about as much time watching season four as we spent waiting for it.

The first volume of Stranger Things 4 will drop on May 27 and will consist of the first seven episodes out of the nine that the season is comprised of. These episodes are said to clock in at around the 75-minute mark, with episode seven boasting a 98-minute runtime.

Volume two, releasing on July 1, will round out the season with the final two episodes, with episode eight coming in at 85 minutes. But it’s episode nine that towers above the rest with a runtime of nearly 150 minutes (or roughly two and a half hours).

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s hottest properties to ever grace the streamer, having set viewing records of 64 million households with its previous season and receiving critical acclaim from day one. Season four just might top those numbers, however, as fans of the show have been starved of Mike, Steve, Eleven, and the rest of the beloved cast after the show’s delay due to COVID-19, and the brand new threat of Upside Down villain Vecna is an all too exciting mystery to unwrap.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 will release on Netflix on May 27 later this year, while the final two episodes will follow on July 1.