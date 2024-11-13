‘Superman is literally an illegal alien’: Sorry MAGAs, but these comic book characters are definitely not on your side

As the country grapples with Donald Trump’s shocking election victory, one TikTok user is reminding us that the president-elect’s MAGA campaign would be denounced by the most famous superheroes.

Taking to the platform in the wake of the election results, user @amandalorianx92 shared a slideshow of all the “male comic characters” that conservative people theoretically shouldn’t support, while listing off each superhero’s progressive, decidedly un-MAGA stance on a range of the nation’s biggest issues. The slideshow begins with Spider-Man, who @amandalorianx92 claims is “pro social welfare, pro LGBTQ, pro equality protection and pro civil rights.”

An understanding of the character’s lore goes some way in explaining Spider-Man’s progressive views, from the fact that many trans people relate to characters in his universe to his ranking as the most eco-friendly Marvel Comics superhero based on factors like his choice of weapons. Up next is X-Men member Charles Xavier, who @amandalorianx92 believes to be in alignment with some of Spider-Man’s stances with the addition of being “pro personal liberty” and “pro education reform.” You know, since he’s a world-leading professor, and would certainly oppose any plans to eliminate the Department of Education.

For his part, Magneto — a character based on the Black Panther Movement — is said to be the hero who will “fight the resistance,” while Green Arrow is “pro environmental protection” on account of his literal superhero name. Crossing universes, @amandalorianx92 says Teen Titans’ Beast Boy, a character long presumed to be bisexual among fans, would also be “pro LGTBQ, and that incarcerated Marvel character Luke Cage would be “pro prison reform.”

The TikToker rattles off a few more heroes and their progressive stances, like Hulk and Daredevil, before declaring in the caption that each of them are the “only men I’d trust with my life.” Naturally, the video opened up a discussion in the comments section, as users suggested even more additions to the list of heroes who would fight against the MAGA movement.

Superman was floated as a potential entrant, since he is “literally an illegal alien” that Trump wants so desperately to deport, with Deadpool also being suggested on account of his queer coding. More broadly, users reflected on how comic books have always stood for freedom and what’s right, meaning any number of heroes could be added to @amandalorianx92’s list. “All comics are woke,” one person wrote, “they’ve always been, and they’ll continue to be a source for change and hope and a better future.”

@amandalorianx92 elaborated further on this sentiment when asked why they were “bringing superheroes into politics.” In response, the TikToker said “superheroes are absolutely involved in politics in their universes,” and cited the “Civil War in Marvel” as just one example. While it’s heartening to know we’d theoretically be backed by legions of heroes, there’s always exceptions to the rule.

Users seemed to universally agree that the heroes of The Boys — led by the Trump-spoofing Homelander and the Marjorie Taylor Greene-inspired Firecracker — are perhaps the only comic characters who would side with the MAGA movement. Heck, the most recent season of that show involved a riot that felt eerily similar to January 6, and the fervent Homelander supporters, called The Hometeamers, could easily be mistaken for Trumpers. In any case, I get the sense Homelander would promptly scurry away if he was ever confronted by the Hulk, and that’s a crossover I desperately need to see.

