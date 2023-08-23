‘Tater Tot has been reborn’: The world’s new favorite skrunkly cat makes a stunningly adorable premiere

Cat videos have been taking the internet by storm since the moment that it existed. From Grumpy Cat to Tater Tot, society simply can’t seem to function without the help of a furry friend to obsess over. After Tater Tot’s sudden death, TikTok has had a tragic vacancy in the feline obsession department. That is until recently when Wisp came on the scene.

Wisp is a fluffy white rescue cat receiving care at Rags to Riches Animal Rescue. The account had been making daily videos about Wisp’s care, showing videos of the kitten being fed, playing, and meowing at her caretakers.

Viewers are naturally obsessed with Wisp, earning him hundreds of thousands of views. Commenters are already relating Wisp to the recently departed rescue kitten Tater Tot. Others liken Wisp’s tiny and fuzzy demeanor to an adorable used tissue, saying that they burst into tears just looking at her. “Not to be dramatic but I would die for him,” one user chimed in.

Many viewers were using the word ‘skrunkly’ to describe the cat, a word that the owners of the account didn’t seem to be familiar with, but it is often used to describe worn but adorable animals on people’s For You pages. The word is just used to lovingly refer to an eccentric but adorable animal — much like Wisp — and any other pitifully adorable animal on the internet.

Even though she’s tiny, Wisp is very vocal, meowing at her caretakers for more food or more nose scratches. Rags to Riches wasn’t shy in telling their audience that their page may as well be a Wisp fan account, rather than a TikTok page for their animal rescue center.

According to the ASPCA, 6 million other pets like Wisp enter animal shelters every year. And only 4 million of those pets are adopted every year. Many of these shelters are severely underfunded, leading to more than 900 thousand of them being euthanized every year. Most shelters — like Rags to Riches — accept donations to help them accommodate and care for rescue animals like Wisp.

Rags to Riches Animal Shelter is taking donations to help with Wisp and other animals’ recovery. Their page already has more than 100 thousand eager followers supporting the shelter and enjoying all of the kitten content. If you’re ever needing a pick-me-up yourself — and miss the classic days of cat internet content — be sure to check out their page and bask in the adorableness and skrunkliness that is Wisp.