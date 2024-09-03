‘Technically She Did Warn You’: Shopper Is Thoroughly Unprepared for the Sacrifices Required for a Fresh Seafood Snack

Sometimes we gobble up food so sinfully good we can’t stop. You know exactly what I’m talking about. That crispy bacon that shatters in your mouth like a porky stained-glass window, those succulent shrimp that practically do a little dance on your tongue, or that velvety lobster that makes you want to weep tears of pure joy.

It’s pure nirvana. Until you peek behind the curtain and see what it actually takes to get that food to the plate.

A woman on TikTok, @rebeccastought, recently posted a video that captures the essence of being caught off guard in the most hilarious way possible. The video shows a shopper, presumably at a seafood market, using a small net to catch a fish from one of several large blue tanks. She expertly maneuvers her net like a miniature gladiator, ready to take on any fish that dares to cross her path. The TikTok sleuth can barely contain her excitement as she gushes, “Oh, wow. So fresh. So fresh. Oh, my gosh.” But little does she know, the real showstopper is yet to come.

There’s a brutal mix of innocence and ruthlessness as she announces in a cheerful tone:” I – will- kill- it now.”

BAM!

Before you can even process the words, the fish gets a good ground-smack welcome to the afterlife, executed with the kind of casual flair that suggests this isn’t her first rodeo. It’s so raw and unfiltered, you half expect a Gordon Ramsay cameo yelling about how fresh the food is here.

The comments section is a mine of hilarity, with TikTokers losing their minds over the shopper’s unflappable demeanor and the sheer absurdity of the situation. Some are hailing her as a classy, open-minded icon, while others are simply in awe of her ability to make fish murder look like a delicate art form. “I’m dead just so casual LOL,” one user quipped. And I agree! The audacity, the sheer nonchalance of it all is so hilarious to watch.

Cut to the next scene in the video, and we find the previously lively fish is now the star of a dish that could feature on the cover of Gourmet magazine. There it is, lying in state on an elegant oval plate, dressed to impress with slices of red chili peppers, green onions, and a hint of ginger — all lounging in a chic soy-based sauce. The TikToker is helpless against the dish’s seductive allure, its tantalizing aroma beckoning her to abandon all restraint and do more than just gaze upon it with sinful saliva. Hey, that’s just the price we pay for living life on the edge of Flavor Town.

