‘That was my family doctor’: Virtual doctors appointment goes very sideways when an inappropriate visitor provides a cameo

Ever since 2020, we’ve all conditioned ourselves to check our surroundings, triple-check our mute button, and quadruple-check our camera before hopping on a video chat. With such a sudden uptick in Zoom calls, we all made some mistakes here and there. Many people have accidentally had their cameras on while tucked into bed or had their microphones unmuted while they yelled at their kids.

Basically anyone you know has some sort of quip or story about a less-than-stellar moment that they had on a video call. There are no stats for this, but as Zoom meetings and Teams calls become more and more normal, video chat slip-ups have probably gone down. We’ve all learned our lesson one too many times.

Unfortunately, user Mars on TikTok had one more lesson to learn via video chat.

She was doing a video chat with her primary care doctor and in Canada, when you do a video chat with the medical professional, you must have your camera on so that they can make sure you’re the same person as who is on the medical card. So Mars positioned her camera without realizing that a very large adult toy, called the Bad Dragon, was directly in the frame in the background.

She didn’t notice until it was too late and, understandably, practically died of embarrassment once the call was over. To make matters worse, this was a video chat with her family doctor.

She noted in her video that she would now be dying of embarrassment.

@marsofearthh webcam backgrounds are the bane of my existence rn😭🥲💀 ♬ original sound – Mars

Fortunately for Mars, many other people have their own horror stories when it comes to sex toys meeting the eye of the wrong person. One person said that their mom had seen theirs, and another said they ordered something similar as a prank so that their mom would be traumatized and stop opening their packages, which backfired when she kept it.

Aside from all of the sympathy, there were dozens of jokes that people had about her doctor and her large companion. One person said that this was probably why she needed a doctor to begin with, another imagined the doctor recommending a gynecologist appointment too.

And others were just traumatized from googling what exactly she was referring to when she showed her toy disguised under a blanket.

It seems that Mars has learned the hard way why they invented the “Blur Background” feature on many video call platforms. She probably will be making sure that feature is permanently on from here on out.

That is if she ever musters up the courage to take a medical video call ever again.

