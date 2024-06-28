‘That’s genius, honestly’: Girlfriend goes from passenger princess to passenger pup when her boyfriend leaves her on dog mode

Let’s face it, every relationship has its quirks. If your partner hasn’t at least once treated you like a mildly confused but happy poodle, are you even doing modern love right?

In a recent, utterly adorable TikTok saga, one girlfriend got a taste of the pampered pet life courtesy of her quick-thinking boyfriend, and the internet is swooning over it. The star of this delightful little drama is @zacperian, who took to TikTok to share her unexpected transformation from “passenger princess” to “passenger pup.” The clip starts innocuously enough with her napping peacefully in a car. But then — plot twist — she wakes up to discover her boyfriend has activated the “Dog Mode” in their Tesla.

Talk about innovative ways to keep your girlfriend comfy! Instead of being annoyed, she’s all smiles and snoozes, and honestly, who wouldn’t be? If someone ensured my nap was uninterrupted with climate-controlled bliss, they’d be “Husband material, tbh,” as one commenter rightly pointed out. The video is just shy of hitting a million likes, and frankly, it deserves every single one of them. After making us all green with envy, @zacperian seemingly went right back to her blissful slumber.

Now, for those who aren’t familiar with Tesla’s Dog Mode, allow me to enlighten you. This feature essentially keeps the car at a comfortable temperature while you’re away, so your furry friend can stay cool and cozy. It also displays a message to passersby that the pets are fine and the air conditioner is on. Thanks, Elon, for taking a break from causing chaos on Twitter and generally being a walking meme to create a feature that allows us to treat our loved ones with the utmost care.

In the end, @zacperian is proof that it’s the little things that make a relationship truly special. Whether it’s putting your partner on “dog mode,” bringing them breakfast in bed, giving a gentle pat on the head, or just listening to them rant about their day, these small gestures can make all the difference. And if you’re lucky enough to have someone who treats you like the precious pup you are, hold onto them tight. And don’t be afraid to reciprocate — even if it means thinking outside the box and getting a little creative.

Of course, it’s important to note that every relationship is different, and what works for one couple might not work for another. The key is to communicate openly and honestly with your partner and to find ways to show your love and appreciation that feel authentic and meaningful to both of you.

