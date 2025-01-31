‘That’s horrifying’: Woman comes home to find that pest control did something unspeakable in her kitchen

Every now and then, you come across a story on TikTok that’s so unbelievable, you can’t help but do a double take. Maybe it’s a delivery driver stealing a cat? Or a swan invasion that threatens to upend life as we know it?

Recently, one woman’s horrible experience with pest control led to a domino effect of unfortunate events, and if you’re a fan of pure, unadulterated drama, she shared the whole saga online. But brace yourself, as this story is going to take you on a journey of disgust, anger, and maybe hope.

A pest control violation

The story started in December last year when TikTok user Elandra J posted a video in tears. The in-video caption read, “psa: don’t trust anyone coming into your place without you there.” When you see “anyone” you might assume she meant strangers, but this woman was wronged by pest control agents who were meant to help her.

“Hey everybody, how’s your day going, cause guess what?,” she started with a forced casual air completely in contrast with her tear streaked face. “Somebody decided to piss in one of my pots. I think it was pest control cause they were here today when I went to work.”

The thought of a pest control agent peeing in a pot at a house they’re meant to be working at was so incredulous that the comments were not buying it straight off the bat, and asked for another explanation. Countless comments asked her if she had a cat, and suggested other reasons for what had happened. But nope, Elandra was 100% certain.

The video was captioned, “Yes I’m filing a police report, yes my locks are changed, yes I am scared.” And if you thought the story ended there, and the police handled everything, you’re unfortunately mistaken. The next update in the story had Elandra once again in tears. This time, the video was captioned: “I’m getting evicted,” and it wasn’t clickbait. In a twisted turn of events, her police report backfired on her and the pest control agents accused her of threatening them. This was somehow a breach of her apartment lease, which is what led to the eviction. No one could understand how she ended up getting evicted after being the victim of such a horrifying act, but the story still isn’t over.

What happened next?

Whenever a situation seems like it’s bad enough, you can always trust an ex to make it worse. In Elandra’s case, just when things seemed to be looking up- she just found a new place to crash and her old apartment called to return her deposit– her ex decided to inform her that he had given up all her clothes for donation. Talk about insensitivity! She explained that they’d set up a date to return each other’s things, but I guess he just couldn’t wait.

In the final and most recent update to Elandra’s story, she shared that despite blocking her ex, he’d found a way to reach out to her and offered to return her clothes. Does that mean he lied about donating them? We’ll never know, and Elandra doesn’t seem to care. After the month she’s had, it’s clear that she just wants to pick herself up and try to get back to normal. At least she has her sweet dog by her side, who was seen in nearly every video giving her kisses and comforting her. Good luck, Elandra!

