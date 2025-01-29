‘I want my cat back’: Doordasher steals woman’s cat straight off her porch, but some people think she’s a secret hero

“The doordash delivery woman stole my cat,” is a crazy statement, but that’s exactly what happened to Stella Dior Tee. In a video she posted to her TikTok, she captured the frankly bizarre sequence of events that led to her Doordasher stealing her cat.

Evidently, things are getting very heated in the cat-owner community. The debate over indoor versus outdoor cats is a feud as old as time, and every time someone gives a new reason for or against either side, cat owners all over the internet take up arms. But in this case, this cat lover took things a bit too far and resorted to cat-napping! It’s one thing for cats to steal from delivery drivers, but the other way around is pretty next-level!

This Doordasher forgot their job description.

Stella’s video is captioned, “Doordash count y’all days, y’all got people stealing cats. I want my cat back Vicky.” The video, which was captured on Stella’s porch camera, showed the Doordash delivery woman, Vicky, coming up to the porch where Stella’s cat, Garfield, was stretched out. She rang the doorbell which caused the cat to switch positions. Things still seemed normal when Vicky asked Stella, “Is this your kitty?” but after helping Stella pick up her deliveries, she started pushing too far when she asked, “Does your kitty live outside or can he come inside?” We didn’t hear Stella’s response, but Vicky didn’t look too pleased.

Vicky said her goodbyes to the kitty and left, and this should have been the end of the story. However, instead of leaving, she only drove her car a few paces ahead. She then stepped out of her car, lured the cat towards her, put Garfield in her car, and drove off. Clearly, she thought she was out of Stella’s line of sight, but the camera thankfully caught it all. If your mouth was hanging open the entire time, you’re not alone, because there’s no way we just watched this woman kidnap a cat, right?

Settling the indoor/outdoor cat debate

The comment section of Stella’s video was packed full of indoor cat advocates claiming that Vicky “saved” the cat, and that pets aren’t supposed to be outdoors. Comments like, “She rescued the kitty, your pets should be inside comfortable like the rest of the family,” and “The cat was ready to go,” garnered thousands of likes. While some people tried to defend the outdoor cat lifestyle, those comments didn’t get nearly as much love.

So, is it wrong for your cat to be outdoors? Well, many indoor cat folks will tell you that letting your cat roam outdoors is the cardinal sin of cat ownership, and you’re an evil cat parent if you decide to do this. However, this isn’t strictly true. Yes, pet cats are exposed to dangers outdoors such as other animals, diseases, technology, and more. But this doesn’t mean that your cat can’t have a healthy indoor/outdoor balance.

Stella hopped on TikTok to explain Garfield’s backstory. He had been living on the streets since he was a kitten, and when Stella found him digging through her trash, she started feeding the cat and taking him to the vet. She tried to bring him home and transition him into an indoor lifestyle, but he refused.

All cats aren’t the same, and they have as many variations in personalities as we do. The comment section of this video was full of people who had Stella’s back and shared their own stories of how much their cats love being outdoors, climbing trees, hunting small animals, and enjoying nature. Animals are naturally supposed to be outside, but since nature isn’t as safe for them as it should be (mostly thanks to human intervention), it’s a cat owner’s job to supervise their cat’s outdoor time if that’s what the cat wants, and make sure that the cat is both safe and fulfilled.

Stella pointed out that if Vicky had taken a second to look around she would have seen her cat’s bed and food bowl to the side of the porch. She also stated that her cat knows his way around the neighborhood, other residents know him well and feed him too, and he’s domesticated enough to know to come back home. Vicky didn’t only cross the line by stealing her cat, but she even spoke to one of Stella’s kids to ask about Garfield’s lifestyle. Now that’s just weird.

But here’s the burning question: did Stella get her cat back? Well, when Stella called to ask for her cat back, Vicky initially tried to deny that she had him but quickly folded when Stella said she had her on video. Thankfully, Stella confirmed in a comment that she did get her cat back. So, what did we learn from this? Unless you see blatant animal abuse, maybe it’s best to mind your business. And. Vicky, you better return Stella’s $20 Doordash tip while you’re at it!

