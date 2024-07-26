‘That’s some real friends’: Girl is almost kidnapped by a creepy stranger, but her hero friends fearlessly leap into action

Good friends are hard to find, but friends that will chase off a kidnapper for you are the rarest of all.

Hopefully, that’s not an occurrence you and your group of friends ever have to worry about. Unfortunately for Mila on TikTok, her friendships were truly put to the test when a creepy man tried to lure her home with him while she was eating at a restaurant.

In her caption, she says she almost got kidnapped by this creep before her friends stepped up. The video shows them chasing the man out of the store and him throwing water at them. They proceeded to give him a head start before chasing him even further down the street as another friend escorted Mila out of the shop.

If that’s not an act of true friendship then who knows what is.

Commenters are equally terrified by the situation as they are impressed by the reaction of Mila’s friend group. Many of them chimed in to commend the friends for stepping up to save her and several admitted they were trying not to laugh at how hilariously they ran the man down the street.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the only scenario of its kind, a few young women comment that they live in the same area and see the same man creeping around young women in public. One commenter even said that he was sitting in his car, saw this exact incident, and found himself wondering why a random man was being chased down the street.

In all seriousness, kidnapping is a very scary scenario, and Smart Traveller offers tips on how to avoid the risk of being kidnapped while traveling or living anywhere in the world. Having an understanding of where you live and the risks associated with it is the most important. Knowing who to look out for, like the man in this video, will help you know what are and what people to avoid.

Keeping a low profile and leaving places that feel ominous or threatening is important if you are afraid of being kidnapped. Having self-defense training or bringing self-defense items with you wherever you go can bring peace of mind and protection. Smart Traveller advises that if you are kidnapped you should remain calm and refrain from displaying defiance to your kidnapper.

Fortunately, Mila found herself in a public setting with friends who had her back in the most hilarious way possible. Hopefully, that will teach this man to leave young women alone. Or risk being chased down the street once again.

