‘That’s why places are charging for a cup of water’: Chipotle thief reveals her free drink ‘hack’ — and the internet is divided

“Stop! Thief!” Or at least that’s what someone should have said in a video that’s gone viral on TikTok. In the 56-second clip, a woman films herself getting takeout from a Chipotle branch and explains a free drink “hack” she puts into practice every time she’s there.

Recommended Videos

User DIANYDIVINE (@dianydivine) starts by saying, “I can’t be the only one that does this,” then explains how she orders a cup of water to be given a free cup and then fills said cup with Berry Agua Fresca. To rub salt into the company’s proverbial financial wounds, she then wastes a plastic lid and takes far more napkins than she needs “for the road.” That, Diany, isn’t a “hack” — it’s called “stealing.”

Throughout the video, Diany gives an annoying running commentary that includes repeating, “and I go like this” and “and I go like that” to explain her every action before exiting Chipotle with her stolen drink and napkins.

Her actions clearly divided TikTok users, as the reaction to the video was massively mixed. Let’s take a look at what some people have said.

How did TikTok react?

Thankfully, it’s probably fair to say that the majority of replies came from people who thought Diany’s actions were wrong. Those users commented, “that’s why places are charging for a cup of water…thanks for that,” “this is exactly why most fast food places are taking away the personal drink stations,” “Integrity is everything,” “You the only one! If I can’t afford the drink just get the water,” “When I was a little kid I did that, too. Then I grew up,” and “Nah I just buy a drink because character is who you are when nobody is watching.”

Others commented that they wished they could steal like Diany but didn’t have the character to do so. Those people wrote things like, “man I wish I was raised like this. to just take and feel nothing,” “I can’t do it for the life of me,” “I’m too much a pucci I can’t. I be thinking they’re exclusively watching me the whole time,” and “See I wish I did stuff like that but my parents trained obedience in me to my core.”

However, some people suggested Diany had found a loophole. They say she wasn’t doing anything wrong by asking for water and then pouring a product with “agua” in its name. Such comments included, “I mean it has water in the name so,” and “well you’re asking for a cup of water and it is agua Fresca so my girl math is matching babygirl.”

One restaurant owner used Diany’s video as a teachable moment, saying, “As a restaurant owner thanks for the heads up,” which suggests they’ll now stop giving water away for free to prevent this from happening.

Another user shared their experience of doing something similar, writing, “I once did this. Got a water cup and put soda in it. The manager came up and took my cup and threw it in the trash.” Frankly, that’s what should have happened to Diany.

Most humorously, Chipotle themselves commented, mocking Diany’s annoying speech pattern, writing, “and then I go like.” Hopefully, that one cut deep.

Statista reports that Chipotle recorded its highest revenue ever in 2023, reaching just under $9.9 billion, and has shown year-over-year growth over the past five years — including during those difficult coronavirus (COVID-19) years. With “customers” like Diany, that’s somewhat surprising.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy