‘That’s your daddy now’: Guy seals his own fate when he brings the friend who’s ‘good with mums’ by his house

Every man — and, indeed, every human — has their own, unique sexual peak. But if we absolutely had to define the universal average age of that peak, then it would be right around the age where they’re definitely attracted to their partner, but they’d be lying if they said their partner’s mom — or anyone’s mom, really —wasn’t piquing their interest, too.

The thing is, when you’ve appeared on the Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle, chances are you’ve internalized the notion that your sexual peak is going to go strong for the next handful of decades. You’re therefore inclined — nay, have a social responsibility — to rizz up everyone in sight, including your friend’s mom.

But Charlie Jeer seems to have missed this particular memo, as the recent Too Hot to Handle alum thought it would be a wise move to bring fellow contestant Chris Aalli — who Charlie befriended on the latest season, which just wrapped earlier this month — over to his house. Sure enough, Chris nestled himself firmly into Charlie’s mother’s heart in a matter of seconds, whipping out all manner of gentle-yet-involved dance moves for the occasion. If Chris hadn’t already moved on from Sabrina, he certainly has now.

Charlie jokes at the end of the TikTok that he should never bring Chris to his house ever again, but the mirthful chuckle he gives indicates that he’s just as amused by this development as his mom seems to be.

Chris and Charlie both hail from England — Chris from Manchester, Charlie from Kent — and were two of the four British contestants on season six of Too Hot to Handle. They both also finished as runner-ups on the season, narrowly missing out on the $125,000 cash pool prize. But, per People, Charlie still emerged as a winner alongside partner Katherine LaPrell, as the pair have continued their relationship following the show’s conclusion. As Charlie puts it:

I really wanted to make sure that whilst I was in there, I didn’t rush anything or make anything happen too quickly. And I think that is one reason why we have been so solid together. Because I didn’t want to ask her to be my girlfriend on the show or tell her I loved her on the show, even though I kind of knew it and felt it. I wanted to give us a chance on the outside.

But Chris, for his part, seems all too happy to rush things with Charlie’s mom, and Charlie’s mom appears to have equal or greater keenness for that ordeal. So watch out, Too Hot to Handle season seven; Chris and Mumsy Jeer seem like prime guest material from our standpoint.

