‘Too Hot To Handle’: Are Chris and Sabrina still together?

Too Hot to Handle season 6 changed some things from its previous format, with all the cast aware they were on the Netflix hit dating show. One of the people who didn’t find a match until later in the season was Chris and he seemed smitten with new arrival Sabrina — so, are they still together?

Chris Aalli first showed interest in Bri Balram when season 6 started. However, after a brief kiss, Bri decided she wanted Demari Davis, and the two of them formed one of the strongest couples in season 6, and ended up winning the $125,000 prize together. Chris left them a clear path and he and Demari formed one of the best bromances in the show’s history.

Throughout the ten episodes, Chris definitely showed growth and willingness to become a better partner — however, he didn’t connect with anyone until Sabrina Zima arrived later in the season. Although she initially had her eyes set on Charlie, with whom she had a rule-free date, she and Chris connected afterward and finished the season together.

Chris and Sabrina are no longer dating

Chris struggled to find a connection with the women at the villa but hit it off immediately with Sabrina, and enjoyed the rule-free perk, and even broke the rules later on. Chris seemed committed to working on their connection, but their relationship didn’t work outside the villa, PEOPLE reports. The two reportedly stayed in touch after filming with Chris adding a picture of Sabrina to his vision board.

The fact that they live in different countries surely didn’t help. Chris lives in the U.K., while Sabrina lives in Canada, so the two would have to start a long-distance relationship. However, the two still follow each other on social media, and he commented, “Sweet one,” with a candy emoji when she promoted the reality show.

Sabrina stayed in touch with Bri and hung out with Too Hot to Handle season 2 contestant Carly Lawrence. Meanwhile, Chris shared a video of him working out with Demari and had several photo shoots with Charlie, but they didn’t share any photos or videos of each other.

Although their relationship didn’t last, Chris and Sabrina were a great couple on Too Hot to Handle, and they were a fan-favorite couple while it lasted.

