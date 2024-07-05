‘The Boys’: The Ronaldo/Homelander meme, explained

The pop culture and sports space quantum often find themselves intertwined. This isn’t entirely surprising, considering how overpaid both actors and athletes are, but that’s a conversation for another time. For now, two names that have emerged at the very center of this multiverse of madness are Cristiano Ronaldo and Homelander.

For those out of the loop, two major athletic events are currently happening: Copa America, and the EURO Cup. For North Americans who aren’t particularly fond of football (or soccer), these events are equivalent to the Super Bowl for the rest of the world (though the U.S.A. is included, they generally don’t care as much). Simultaneously, a major entertainment event is happening: the new season of The Boys is airing, and many people have since noticed similarities between its main antagonist, Homelander, and Portugal’s star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is the Ronaldo and Homelander meme?

Homelander leads the 7

Ronaldo wears 7.

Coincidence? I think not https://t.co/U0Zwu5DIpE — Sir Alex (@FergHassan) July 2, 2024

Essentially, the meme highlights the personality similarities between Ronaldo and Homelander, as well as their respective falls from grace. For those unfamiliar with these names, Cristiano Ronaldo was once considered the best soccer player in the world, winning the Ballon d’Or five times throughout his career. Homelander, on the other hand, is the main villain of The Boys, known as the strongest superhero in the universe, and most of all, for being television’s most arrogant idiot.

Aside from being considered the best in their respective fields, they both suffer from a pretty big flaw: pride. For those not watching the EURO Cup, it’s important to note that Ronaldo has not been at the height of his career. The Portuguese footballer, who once reveled in being one of the best athletes in the world, has faced criticism for missing most of his shots during this tournament, and even a penalty. Similarly, Homelander’s insecurities have become more apparent, and more often than not, he’s more of a nuisance than a help. Sound familiar?

The memes surfaced after Ronaldo’s performance in the Portugal vs. Slovenia game on July 1. After missing multiple free kicks and even a penalty, the player couldn’t hold back his tears, adding more fuel to this comparison fire. Media reports suggest he made the game all about himself, not allowing other Portuguese players to shine, nor did he allow any other players to free kick. So much for being a captain.

Enter Homelander, the narcissistic dictator from The Boys, feared by his team members — the seven! — who is constantly refusing to let anyone else take the lead. Once again, sound familiar?

Ronaldo seeing Diogo Costa saving every pen pic.twitter.com/ghRJBMRH6o — Tobes (@TikiTokaMate) July 1, 2024

Ronaldo justifying that freekick in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/j7G5XkuKIz — Tobes (@TikiTokaMate) July 1, 2024

All in all, this is a hilarious and very recent meme format, and not even Portugal’s supporters are mad about it. The two of them have more in common than ever before, and perhaps it’s time for them both to let someone else take the reins for once.

