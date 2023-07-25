What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth in 2023?

In the world of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo is unmatched.

Sure, other talented players have come before — and plenty will come after — but since he first walked onto the pitch in the mid-90s, Ronaldo’s been one of soccer’s most-watched players. He’s only improved since those early adolescent days learning the game, and in recent years Ronaldo’s become recognized as perhaps the most talented player of all time.

He’s made a few moves over the course of his career, after cementing himself as a promising star in his pre-teens and eventually moving onto his senior career in 2002, at only 17 years old. He’s long been the one to watch among his peers, and several moves — from Sporting CP to Manchester United, then over to Real Madrid, Juve, back to Manchester United, and now Al Nassr and the Portugal national team — have earned him equal parts cash and renown.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2023 net worth

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s career stretches back decades, so its little wonder he’s worked up an enviable net worth. He was eyeing his future as a pro soccer player as early as 11 or 12 years old, after all, and he was playing semi-professionally by his early teenage years.

Between his typical salary as one of the world’s most sought-after soccer players and the various brand ambassadorships, endorsement opportunities, and other money-making ventures that status allows him, Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid “entertainers” out there. In fact, by the time he retires from soccer, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he’ll be among the highest-paid athletes of all time, joining the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods in the “$1 billion athlete club.”

He’s not a billionaire quite yet, but Ronaldo’s certainly on his way. In 2023, he’s worth approximately $500 million, a truly staggering amount of cash. His annual salary comes in at around $70 million, but he typically brings home closer to $150 million, thanks to brand deals and endorsements. Ronaldo’s retirement is a dreaded moment among soccer fans, but at 38 he’s already within the typical age of retirement among pro soccer players. He’ll likely hang on for a few more years — so long as his body manages to keep up — but his retirement is already looming. Thankfully, he’ll walk away from the pitch with a tidy, impressive retirement account set up, and with plenty of good memories — and millions of fans — to keep him going.