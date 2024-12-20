‘The cat distribution system waits for no-one’: A bathroom is invaded by a new pet, but not the one anyone expected

Cat videos and TikTok are like bacon and eggs, or mac and cheese – they just go well together. The app is full of wholesome and hilarious feline escapades from the weird to the wonderful. Although one man’s encounter with a rather large cat in his bathroom might be a combination of the weird, wonderful, and slightly worrying.

For those unaware of what the cat distribution system is, it’s the idea that some cosmic force distributes cats to people when they least expect it. You may not even have been planning on getting a cat, but maybe one just strolled out of the bushes in front of you or perhaps a whiskered friend jumped in your open car window and now she’s yours. Either way, the cat distribution system is seen as the ultimate decider for who is gifted a cat by the universe.

If that’s the case then it seems like the cat distribution system is working overtime right now – either that or it’s malfunctioning big time. And when I say big, I mean big as the cat that was delivered to this guy is no ordinary cat, in fact, it’s one of the biggest, most feared felines on the planet. And it appeared, as cats often do, when it was least expected.

Of all the cat distribution stories I’ve heard, I think a tiger poking its head through a tiny hole in the bathroom wall while the room is being renovated takes the cake.

This is a terrifying situation… right?

It would certainly be a scary experience to see one of the world’s apex predators watching you. If I were that guy I’d probably soil my pants, so it’s probably good that he’s already in the bathroom.

Despite this, the whole encounter feels more like an inconvenience, or even a little awkward rather than being full on terrifying. The tiger seems pretty confused at what it’s seeing and the guy seems mildly worried at best. In fact, commenters made a few light jokes about the cameraman’s response in the comments, one called it the “Tiger of marginal inconvenience,” while another called the big cat the “Tiger of manageable fear.”

We don’t know what the man is saying in the video, but he certainly doesn’t sound too scared, maybe this is just an everyday occurrence for him, who knows? Of course, deaths related to tiger attacks are relatively low worldwide, the country with the highest number of deaths by tiger is India, according to Factly, there’s an average of 56 lives lost to the big cat a year. Just for a little context, an average of 517 people are killed by elephants a year, so maybe tigers really aren’t as scary as we thought.

The body language of the tiger doesn’t seem too aggressive either, you can see it licking its paws, I’m no expert, but he or she seems like a pretty chill guy to me. The cat distribution system never fails, whether that guy likes it or not, that tiger is his now, it has claimed him. He can’t refuse a gift from the universe like that.

