‘The dedication to the bit is unmatched’: Girl successfully infiltrates a frat group by disguising herself in full dudebro cosplay

Fraternity culture has many reasons to be laughed at on principle. But during a pandemic-era rush, two girls took it to the next level.

As with most experiences of the modern day, these antics were documented on TikTok. In the year of our lord 2020, content creator @wetburritooo filmed a bit where she and a friend dressed to the nines to pledge at a fraternity. These rushes were taking place over video chat due to the pandemic, making their infiltration all the easier. Only vaguely disguising their voice, the creator embarked on a pledge interview, attempting the most dudebro impersonation they could muster.

Girls infiltrate frat with uncanny dudebro impression

As the moderator passed the chat over to them, they went to work introducing themselves dressed in sweats and sports attire.

“I guess something cool… I go to Hawaii a lot with my fam. Just started surfing a little bit more since getting down here. Got stung by a sting ray literally the other week.”

Even more surprising was how much the others on the call seemed to eat it up. When the creator told the frat that they were interested in building connections for job placement after school, the rest of the frat brothers agreed emphatically.

“That’s the ultimate goal.”

The response to the creator’s dude cosplay is perhaps even more laughable than the girls dressing up in the first place. With no amount of irony, one frat brother referred to himself as “an entrepreneur,” which is why he pledged to the fraternity in the first place. In the brief moments they spoke, the brothers on the chat became parodies of themselves, something that was not lost on those in the comment section.

“Why did he need to interrupt to say ‘I’m an entrepreneur’ so on brand,” Elisa posted.

The creator replied to the comment, stating: “I almost choked.”

“‘This frat just appealed to me’ what are we doing LMAO,” another responded.

“The fact that this is SDSU pike makes it 1000000x better,” Alyssandra noted.

There is no real indication of why these heroes decided to take on this endeavor. Only when one user stated that this was a great sequel to the Amanda Bynes classic, She’s the Man, did the creator say they were filling a need. All in all, it seemed as though this rush interview went particularly well. Though doubtful that they made it into the official roster, that’s probably for the best. In 2023, NBC San Diego reported that 7 fraternities at SDSU were suspended following questionable activities from the institutions. If we can say so, this is an entirely unsurprising end to this particular story. All of this was on brand from start to finish.

