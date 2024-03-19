What did Dan Schneider do to Amanda Bynes?

Nickelodeon, which was once a bastion of innocent fun, has been shrouded in controversy. At the center of it is showrunner Dan Schneider, creator of shows such as All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You.

Recommended Videos

Schneider was a powerhouse in the Nickelodeon family. He takes credit for creating many stars of the time, and for building a successful platform for young talent. But behind the scenes, there was a darker reality. ID’s documentary series, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, uncovers truths that have been a widely known secret. Schneider was notoriously toxic to work with, regarded as power-hungry and volatile. iCarly star, Jeanette McCurdy, revealed his inappropriate practices in her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, though she referred to him as “The Creator.”

Another public figure lies at the center of this, one who was very close to Schneider during her time with Nickelodeon. Amanda Bynes has faded from public life in recent years, but many are wondering how involved she is in Schneider’s story.

What happened to Amanda Bynes?

Screengrab via YouTube

Amanda Bynes started in the entertainment industry young. At only 10 years old, she was discovered at a local comedy venue and tapped to appear on All That, Nickelodeon’s kids sketch show. It wasn’t hard to see that Bynes was a naturally gifted performer. Schneider saw this in her and created The Amanda Show to showcase her talents. Bynes’ fame rose like a rocket, and at only 16 years old, she starred in The WB show, What I Like About You, next to Jennie Garth.

Behind the scenes, however, things were less starry. Schneider was often at the center of inappropriate actions on set. He would ask for neck massages from female cast and crew, wrote material to be performed by young actors that now strikes many as overly-sexualized and exploitative, and even appeared in a humorous scene where he was with Bynes in a hot tub. He was fully clothed, while she was in a bathing suit. This scene was played for laughs — and there has been no official evidence, or revelations by Byrnes herself, that anything illegal transpired between her and Schneider, though several interviewees in Quiet on Set mention their closeness, and remarked that they spent time alone together. But an absence of sexual abuse allegations doesn’t mean there were no ethical issues in the relationship between the young actor and her mentor.

Schneider ingratiated himself into Bynes’ life, and made himself necessary to her career. The situation reached a fever pitch when the young actor was a teenager, and requested emancipation from her parents. She was still living at home, and reportedly wanted to be out on her own. It should also be noted that emancipated minors are not subject to the same child labor laws; since they are legally adults, they can work as many hours as their adult costars. This would mean more money in the pocket of Nickelodeon.

While attempts for emancipation failed, Bynes also reportedly ran away from home. In this instance, she reached out to Schneider for assistance. All of these events equal an unethical and inappropriate relationship between the two. There is always a discrepancy of power when it comes to bosses and their employees, and even more so when it comes to children. Viewers can catch the full story on Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on ID and streaming on Max.