‘The glamor of traveling’: Woman really needs to pee but boat won’t stop for her, so she comes up with daring solution

Few things can claim to be as fascinating as the human spirit’s capability under duress. It’s true that, at times, we feel completely helpless without our television remotes, phone chargers, or chocolate milk, but when it really comes down to the do-or-die, the creative and physical lengths we will go to in order to manifest the “do” are utterly spectacular.

And folks, when you gotta go, you gotta go, and a mandatory but inconvenient bathroom break adds an extra layer to the heights we reach in our problem solving; not only do we have to go above and beyond to relieve ourselves, but we have to do it in a way that’s not severely disgusting. Enter a pal of TikTok‘s @cassidyscoordinates, who has accomplished her latest peeing challenge in the most adrenaline-fueled manner possible.

Seven seconds is all we get — and all we need to know — about this absolutely gonzo quest for relief. In lieu of any proper facilities aboard the boat that she and Cassidy were partying on at the time, the woman went full Jackass and hung off the back of the boat so as to shuffle this pesky number one along into the ocean. The comments section, having probably watched Jordan Peele’s Us and just generally being gifted with the knowledge of a boat’s anatomy, was very stressed out at the prospect of the girl slipping and getting her legs mangled in the boat’s propeller. Luckily, no such thing happened.

Again, when you gotta go, you gotta go, and the environmental impact of peeing in the ocean is a small price to pay if it means your bladder lives to see another day. According to Dr. Nirusa Kumaran in an interview with the Huffington Post, the nitrogen contained in human urine can cause algae to grow, which can have a negative effect on coral reefs.

Cassidy’s friend, for better or worse, cannot claim this idea as entirely original; one of the commenters claimed that they had to pull off that same daredevil act in order to change their tampon, calling it a “humbling experience.” Indeed, even without the threat of propellors, hanging off the back of a boat for sanitary reasons is no great position to be in for either the ego or personal safety; a moment of lost grip could mean getting stranded in the middle of the water for short enough of a time that it’s no huge deal, but still long enough to unlock a brand new fear in someone.

Now, if number two had been in play, that would be a whole other situation.

