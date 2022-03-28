The 94th Academy Awards has gone down in history, not just for its diverse range of winners, empowering speeches, and immaculate looks from stars, but mainly for one thing – the memes.

The night began as awards shows so often do, with stars walking the red carpet, posing for photos, and short and sharp interviews with media outlets. This year saw early controversy though, with the aforementioned red carpet superseding the first four wins at the Oscars – all of which went to Dune.

The red carpet spawned a good template, with people adding in some surprise guests on the crimson catwalk – while others just mocked actual looks from A-listers like Timothée Chalamet and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Gabriel from Malignant has arrived at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/FZ5Ya13iTG — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 27, 2022

Baby Annette just arrived at the #Oscars red carpet! pic.twitter.com/ONwDrpMMw0 — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 27, 2022

Me in my bed judging the #Oscars red carpet outfits pic.twitter.com/S9P3tap9pO — Iris (@SirensScale) March 27, 2022

Chalamet’s shirtless suit look was reminiscent of the famous “Braless Wonder” from Seinfeld, but who’s to say who wore it better?

Justice League winning the Fan Cheer Award, a category which seemed solely designed to let Spider-Man: No Way Home win an award, also took the eyes, as somehow, it dashed past two famed Marvel flicks to get the title.

TWO TIME OSCAR POLL WINNER ZACK SNYDER #Oscars — Godzilla, Duchess of Cornwall (@AlexRemnick) March 28, 2022

When the public vote for Justice League as having the best movie moment



#Oscars pic.twitter.com/hXOqoVgbVp — Gary Blauman (@GaryBlauman__) March 28, 2022

Most painstakingly for hardcore Spider-Man fans was not the loss however, but the laughably bad Amy Schumer skit which should be sent back to its own dimension. At least Andrew Garfield and Zendaya put on a brave face.

Andrew Garfield y Zendaya reaccionando a la aparición de "Spider-Man" en los #Oscars es lo mejor que vais a ver hoy. pic.twitter.com/ZsweLBGzkU — Geek Zone 🍿 #Oscars #Oscars2022 (@GeekZoneGZ) March 28, 2022

Last, but most certainly not least, is the internet’s reaction to the moment of madness from the 2022 awards – Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after making an ill-advised joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. What made the moment perhaps even better is not even 15 minutes later, Smith won Best Actor.

“Y’all got the car outside, right?” pic.twitter.com/LhhEtGlGcf — High Priest of the Hadari Yao (@TheWindGodVonte) March 28, 2022

As the internet hurried to try and find out what on Earth they had just seen following the slap, the true heroes were the foreign broadcasters who came up trumps with unedited and uncensored versions of the slap.

Congratulations to "via Japanese television" and "via Australian television" for jointly winning this year's Best Picture Oscar — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) March 28, 2022

The slap itself has asked many a question among viewers. Was it right? Is violence okay sometimes? Should Will Smith be allowed back? Those questions are above the paygrade, but the internet has thoroughly enjoyed the debate. Others harkened back to the Jane Campion incident from earlier on in the awards season.

fair is fair: let the williams sisters slap jane campion — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 28, 2022

The whole was most beautifully summarised in just three images on Twitter. Good luck to the historians a hundred years from now who will have to piece together the events via memes.

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/Qg8nqEOSXO — Let’s Go Baragon (@KingMoleMan) March 28, 2022

The Oscars rollercoaster is over for another year, and the 2022 edition has made a splash unheard of since the infamous La La Land / Moonlight debacle. Should the 2023 event be anything like this years, it’ll be a blast. Spare a thought for those who missed it, and are now catching up on the oblivion set upon them.