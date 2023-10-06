The ‘Innate Personality Quiz’ going viral online, explained

Personality tests have a way of going viral in online communities. The biggest reason for this the shareability of these quizzes. People want to show off their results to friends, loved ones, and even coworkers. Their inherent design makes the tests rocket in popularity, with some types even becoming enduringly popular.

While there are tons of personality quizzes that already exist out there, people always seem eager for a new one. The Taiwan Design Expo ’23 may have a great new entry, if its initial virality is any indication of future success. With sixteen different results, there’s quite a variety of options for test-takers to receive!

What is the ‘Innate Personality Quiz’?

If you’ve been hearing whispers on the internet about the “Innate Personality Quiz”, you’re far from alone. This quiz has been making the rounds online and is getting shared left and right! So what is it? Well, the quiz is one released by Taiwan Design Expo ’23 as they prepare for the event in October. As a fun tool for advertisement of the event, they’ve published the test online in hopes of it spreading across the internet. And it seems as if it has worked pretty well!

So, what is the “Innate Personality Quiz” and how does it work? It is a simple personality test with 12 questions. All of the questions are centered around imagining yourself on a mystical journey, giving responses on what you’d do in each scenario. At the end, you’re given your personality result, with the options being one of these sixteen types:

Fairy

Ghost

Flying

Wind

Grass

Rock

Ground

Steel

Water

Ice

Fire

Light

Electric

Poison

Feline

Super Power

Why is ‘Innate Personality Quiz’ so popular?

Image via Taiwan Design Expo

One of the reasons that the ‘Innate Personality Quiz’ has gotten so much attention is that it is designed in a very aesthetically pleasing way. The backgrounds are minimal, while cute animations loop in the center of the screen on each question. Each animation complements the question being asked. Plus, you get a cute graphic sheet image giving you a rundown of your personality at the end.

Another reason it is likely so popular is the pre-existing popularity of personality tests online. Myers-Briggs and Enneagram are two of the most popular, being used widely across the globe. MBTI (Myers-Briggs) is especially popular in the United States and South Korea. So, it’s no surprise people are eager for another quiz to take!