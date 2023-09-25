TikTok may be best known for contributing to music trends or revealing society’s inherent obsession with the Roman Empire, but it’s also a great place to discover fun personality quizzes. If there’s anything we love (more than the Roman Empire, if such a thing is even possible), it’s answering seemingly arbitrary questions in the hopes of learning more about ourselves. A new quiz has now taken TikTok by storm and the best part? It’s only two questions.

The CFAK quiz, created by content creator and psychology fan @feleciaforthewin, reveals whether you’re a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight, and what each designation says about your personality. Felecia’s video quickly went viral, with 1.4 million views as of writing, as viewers clamored to share what result they got after taking the quiz.

Felecia spoke with the New York Post about the popular quiz, saying, “I make these personality quizzes as a fun way to explore my passion [for psychology].” She shared she chose cowboys, fairies, angels, and knights because while “they’re all distinctly different from each other,” they represent qualities people want to emulate. If you want to know how to take the quiz yourself and what each result means for you, read on.

How to take the CFAK quiz

The original CFAK quiz is available on Felicia’s Substack page and, following a detailed introduction, consists of just two questions. The quiz categorizes people based off their initial reactions to the two questions, believing a person’s “instinctive or reflexive” reactions are also their truest; Felicia argues that initial reactions “can be influenced by emotions, prior experiences, and individual perceptions, and they may not always align with a person’s more considered or rational response after further reflection,” but that this is a good thing when it comes to determining someone’s core personality. While your gut reactions don’t define you, you can learn a lot about yourself based on your subconscious decisions.

To find out if you’re a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight, simply answer these two “yes/no” questions and remember your answer.

You just got something new in the mail. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to read the manual before you use it? It’s the middle of the night and someone breaks into your house. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to respond by going to find the intruder?

Don’t overthink your answers — remember, it’s all about those first gut reactions here. Your combination of answers then determines what type you are.

What does it mean to be a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight?

If you answered no to both questions, this means you’re a Fairy. Felicia says Fairies are “the rarest” out of all of the types, and “many neurodivergents are bound to be Fairies because Fairies think differently.” She notes people who are fairies generally mean well, but that their tendency to not follow rules can make others uncomfortable.

If you answered no to the first question but yes to the second, you are a Cowboy. “Cowboys are confident and fearless, and they’re willing to take risks and fail,” says Felicia. Many creators, artists, and entrepreneurs are Cowboys. Cowboys like to live life on the edge, and aren’t afraid of taking risks.

If you answered yes to the first question and no to the second, you are an Angel (just like this author; hi bestie). According to Felicia, “Angels are the light of this world.” She notes most Angels will find that others often want to protect them, “almost as if people intuitively try to keep [them] safe.” Angels generally make others feel welcome and may find strangers opening up to them.

Lastly, if you answered yes to both questions, you are a Knight. Knights “keep the world from falling apart… They construct and build the world as we know it.” Engineers, veterans, scientists, and people who work in construction are often this personality type. Knights are the definition of dependable and will fight for what they think is right.

Like Felicia notes in her videos, these personality quizzes are just for fun and while they’re based on psychological studies, they’re not representative of psychology as a whole. Take them for what they are; a fun little quiz to take during your downtime, not a full representation of the multitudes you contain. And if you find yourself itching to answer more questions about yourself, perhaps try out some other popular TikTok quizzes like the “soldier, poet, or king” quiz.