What’s up with TikTok’s obsession with the Roman Empire?

The secret’s out, men are constantly thinking about Ancient Rome. For years it was thought to be sports, or cars, or even Marvel, but that is false; the key to a man’s heart is to talk to him about the Roman Empire. The discovery has been shared on TikTok and as we all know, once something ends up there, it’s pretty much everywhere.

So girlfriends across the globe start quizzing their boyfriends only to discover that a lot of guys are weirdly obsessed with the Roman Empire. Hilarious viral videos show just how knowledgeable some men are on the topic, revealing that they think about it more often than they let on. In one video posted by Hannah Brown, the TikToker asked her fiancé how often he thinks about the Roman Empire, to which he replies, “pretty consistently.”

And Hannah wasn’t the only one discovering this, as there are plenty more videos in which boyfriends, fiancés and husbands admit to thinking about it all the time. Daydreaming about Julius Caesar is what makes the hard days that little bit easier, who needs therapy when you’ve got thoughts of Rome?

Of course there have been plenty of funny memes spawned from this revelation.

Let’s get on board with the Roman Empire memes: pic.twitter.com/mIKlRIemer — Horiza | Beyond DeFi – Mainnet is Live! (@horizaio) September 19, 2023

There were plenty who shared their own idea of the “Roman Empire,” which seems to have become synonymous with the word “obsession” now.

my roman empire pic.twitter.com/OuZ01Gzl2w — MAY 🎀 | LINSEY DAY 🎂 (@littIefreakmay) September 21, 2023

Okay, so a lot of men are obsessed with Ancient Rome, and why shouldn’t they be? In my opinion, the Roman Empire is pretty cool (the author of this article would like to disclose that he is a guy). The Romans’ control stretched for miles and miles, in fact, it was bigger than the United States. At its height, the empire reached across the whole of Europe, and parts of Africa and Asia as well.

Obviously the Roman lifestyle seemed cool too, with the rich living in lavish palaces drinking wine all day (I assume), and even the average worker living comfortably. The idea of legionnaires is also definitely something that would appeal to the primal part of every man’s brain.

But that’s not all; many structures from that period, such as bridges and roads, still survive to this day, showing just how advanced they were. As well that some of their other inventions are still used today, such as concrete. Even Latin has directly influenced most of the European languages. TikToker Camhigby explains the craze pretty well.

So long story short, this obsession with the Roman Empire isn’t a new thing, it’s always been there, although most people have just kept it to themselves until now. But there’s no shame in admitting a little love for the Romans; let’s not forget that the word “romance” itself is derived from the French word “Romanicus,” meaning “of the Roman style.”