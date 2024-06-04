‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning

Taylor Swift fans know all about the Invisible String theory, the philosophical notion that there’s a spiritual red thread that ties two people that are meant to be together to each other throughout their lives. Rarely has there been more overt evidence for it, though, then the wild story of TikTok user Dhenifer Pim and the first time that she met her future husband.

Pim went viral for sharing the mind-blowing tale of how she first crossed paths with the man she went on to marry. Dhenifer revealed how, four years ago, she once got an alarming call from a stranger who explained that he had just rescued her sister from drowning (Dhenifer was her sister’s emergency contact at the time). Having saved her sister, the good Samaritan then left Dhenifer’s life… but not for good.

Skip forward to two years later and Dhenifer meets a nice guy at the gym, the two hit it off, and later get married. In the kind of insane coincidence that we probably wouldn’t believe if it happened in a film, it turned out that this man was the same heroic stranger who saved her sister from drowning.

Dhenifer explained in the comments that she found out the surprising truth about her now-husband when they were dating. When she first brought him home to meet her family, naturally her sister recognized him immediately and revealed how he had saved her life years before. Dhenifer also noted in her caption that it’s not as if this all happened in some small town either, as they live in “a huge city.”

Clearly, Dhenifer has found the one for her, although maybe her sister should get some of the credit for bringing them together. “Your sister is the real ride or die for almost drowning so you could find your love,” someone joked. That said, there could be a darker explanation for the coinky-dink. “Plot twist: he’s a stalker who almost drowned your sister to get close to you,” another commented, before adding “KIDDING.” Dhenifer took the gag well, replying “IMAGINE.”

Others, though, are now feeling seriously let down by life because they haven’t experienced their own grand love story like this one. “Hello operator? Yes, can I speak to God, please,” one lovelorn soul wrote. “My love story hasn’t been love storying like everyone else’s.”

Still, if the comments are anything to go by, a lot of folks out there subscribe to the invisible string too. “The father of my kids and I went to the same primary school (7 years apart) and lived on the same street as kids,” someone revealed. “Met 20 years later in a different state.”

Seeing as this is the stuff that Netflix original movies are made of, it’s no surprise that someone asked Dhenifer if she’s planning to write a screenplay based on her life. Unfortunately the answer is no, so we’ll have to stick to scouring TikTok to get our vicarious fated romances.

