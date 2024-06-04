TikTok screenshots via Dhenifer Pim
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning

"Are you gonna write a screenplay?"
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:50 am

Taylor Swift fans know all about the Invisible String theory, the philosophical notion that there’s a spiritual red thread that ties two people that are meant to be together to each other throughout their lives. Rarely has there been more overt evidence for it, though, then the wild story of TikTok user Dhenifer Pim and the first time that she met her future husband.

Recommended Videos

Pim went viral for sharing the mind-blowing tale of how she first crossed paths with the man she went on to marry. Dhenifer revealed how, four years ago, she once got an alarming call from a stranger who explained that he had just rescued her sister from drowning (Dhenifer was her sister’s emergency contact at the time). Having saved her sister, the good Samaritan then left Dhenifer’s life… but not for good.

Skip forward to two years later and Dhenifer meets a nice guy at the gym, the two hit it off, and later get married. In the kind of insane coincidence that we probably wouldn’t believe if it happened in a film, it turned out that this man was the same heroic stranger who saved her sister from drowning.

@dhenifer.pim

We also live in a huge city so what are the odd, i think about it often. #redstringtheory #fypage

♬ original sound – greys🩺💉

Dhenifer explained in the comments that she found out the surprising truth about her now-husband when they were dating. When she first brought him home to meet her family, naturally her sister recognized him immediately and revealed how he had saved her life years before. Dhenifer also noted in her caption that it’s not as if this all happened in some small town either, as they live in “a huge city.”

Clearly, Dhenifer has found the one for her, although maybe her sister should get some of the credit for bringing them together. “Your sister is the real ride or die for almost drowning so you could find your love,” someone joked. That said, there could be a darker explanation for the coinky-dink. “Plot twist: he’s a stalker who almost drowned your sister to get close to you,” another commented, before adding “KIDDING.” Dhenifer took the gag well, replying “IMAGINE.”

Others, though, are now feeling seriously let down by life because they haven’t experienced their own grand love story like this one. “Hello operator? Yes, can I speak to God, please,” one lovelorn soul wrote. “My love story hasn’t been love storying like everyone else’s.”

Still, if the comments are anything to go by, a lot of folks out there subscribe to the invisible string too. “The father of my kids and I went to the same primary school (7 years apart) and lived on the same street as kids,” someone revealed. “Met 20 years later in a different state.”

Seeing as this is the stuff that Netflix original movies are made of, it’s no surprise that someone asked Dhenifer if she’s planning to write a screenplay based on her life. Unfortunately the answer is no, so we’ll have to stick to scouring TikTok to get our vicarious fated romances.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘FULL ON DICTATORSHIP’: Meddling monster Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a mind-numbing MAGA meltdown
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘FULL ON DICTATORSHIP’: Meddling monster Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a mind-numbing MAGA meltdown
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour
TikToker addresses rumors of Jennifer Lopez' s canceled tour
TikToker addresses rumors of Jennifer Lopez' s canceled tour
TikToker addresses rumors of Jennifer Lopez' s canceled tour
Category: Music
Music
News
News
Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Bridgerton’s Portia Featherington a villain or a protective mother? TikTok’s analysis, explained
TikToker explains why Portia Featherington is misunderstood
TikToker explains why Portia Featherington is misunderstood
TikToker explains why Portia Featherington is misunderstood
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Is ‘Bridgerton’s Portia Featherington a villain or a protective mother? TikTok’s analysis, explained
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
crackedrabbits on TikTok
crackedrabbits on TikTok
crackedrabbits on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘FULL ON DICTATORSHIP’: Meddling monster Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a mind-numbing MAGA meltdown
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘FULL ON DICTATORSHIP’: Meddling monster Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a mind-numbing MAGA meltdown
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour
TikToker addresses rumors of Jennifer Lopez' s canceled tour
Category: Music
Music
News
News
Jennifer Lopez fan gets real about the poor ticket sales rumors amid canceled tour
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle left ‘humbled’ by her new Royal title as King Charles’ hasty Prince Harry decision ‘backfires’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Bridgerton’s Portia Featherington a villain or a protective mother? TikTok’s analysis, explained
TikToker explains why Portia Featherington is misunderstood
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Is ‘Bridgerton’s Portia Featherington a villain or a protective mother? TikTok’s analysis, explained
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
crackedrabbits on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 4, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'