The literal Eiffel Tower just roasted Elon Musk on Twitter

There is plenty of discontentment fomenting against the Elon Musk regime on Twitter right now, and try as he might, Chief Twit just can’t seem to suppress it.

War cries have been shouted and an exodus to Mastodon has begun as Musk attempts to monetize the platform, all the while contradicting himself at every turn when it comes to his vision and purpose behind his acquisition of the platform.

Having been targeted by celebrities and impersonators, he is now getting attacked by buildings. Specifically, the Eiffel Tower, or at least its official Twitter account:

To provide a little bit more context, Musk recently posted “Twitter is the worst, but also the best”, and he got a reply from popular French streamer Arkunir, calling the platform’s owner out and challenging him to not delete his tweet when he eventually ratios (outperforms Musk’s original tweet) him.

Arkunir succeeded in ratioing Musk, and the Eiffel Tower decided to jump into its countryman’s corner, posting a meme comparing Arkunir to Musk as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty, respectively – no doubt symbolizing the like ratio on the thread.

Let’s see if Musk puts his money where his mouth is when it comes to free speech and allows for Arkunir and the Eiffel Tower’s slight against him to go unpunished, or at the very least undeleted.

The alternative being coming up with a new rule for the platform on the fly because his feelings were hurt after a number of celebrities on the platform parodied him.

We can see it now – the Eiffel Tower’s account gets deleted and Musk tweets: “Going forward – inanimate objects can no longer tweet. Users will be required to verify the brain between their ears and heart beating in their chest. For $8 per month. Accounts caught impersonating inanimate objects will be suspended immediately.”

Stay tuned, we’ll let you know how it unfolds as the clown fiesta of Elon Musk vs an entire social media platform continues. One of the more recent shots fired in Musk’s direction was by Mark Ruffalo.