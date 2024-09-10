‘The mom energy we all need’: Flawlessly chaotic mom is raising the next generation of comedians — or supervillains

Thanks to TikTok, we are now able to get a glimpse of all the parenting styles that are exercised by Gen Z and millennial parents. There are the Nara Smiths, the homesteaders, the L.A. influencers, and the crunchy moms.

Recommended Videos

But some millennial mothers are taking a different approach, specifically to keep themselves entertained and make sure their kids grow up funny, cultured, and possibly evil.

One particular TikTok mom has decided to make parenting interesting, not necessarily by lying to her two young sons, but more so by trolling them to keep herself entertained. For example, she’s attempting to train them to ask “Are you not entertained?” from the movie Gladiator after they finish fighting with one another.

She reports that if they lose a tooth, they have to put it under their pillow for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in reference to his 2010 film, Tooth Fairy. She has them approach manhole covers and ask the ninja turtles for some pizza, stay away from sewers to avoid Pennywise, and limit their berry intake so they don’t have to go to berry rehab and listen to Barry White on repeat.

She even referenced her tiresome work on the video game The Oregon Trail, saying until her kids usher families across the country in a covered wagon, they don’t know what hard work is.

All of this is in an effort to, as she says, try to take over the world one day at a time.

Commenters are taking notes, one person even saying that this was an example of their favorite parenting ever. Many people agreed that she is definitely raising some very hilarious kids, some fellow parent commenters even sharing that their kids are being raised the same way. Apparently, the entire next generation of kids is going to think that The Rock is the tooth fairy.

She even got some feedback from kids who were raised similarly. One person was told that they had to sing “You Raise Me Up” to get the Yorkshire pudding to work properly, another’s mother said if the kids weren’t quiet, cakes wouldn’t bake properly, and the mother of a fifteen-year-old even chimed in to say that her kid says “Nice try, Pennywise,” every time they pass a sewer.

Needless to say, the next generation of educators is in for quite a shock when this era of kids enters the school system. Soon there will be no more tooth fairy, only The Rock, no one will ever eat too many berries, and silence will ensue when any baked good is attempting to rise.

Oh, and every fight will end in “ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy