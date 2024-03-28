‘The plot twist we DIDN’T expect’: TikTok exposes woman’s fiancé for shockingly wholesome behavior at his bachelor party

Men — or heterosexual husbands and boyfriends, specifically — often don’t come off well in viral TikToks. Be it that guy who blamed the woman who exposed his cheating for ruining his relationship or the spouse who slept with his wife’s mom. So here’s a wholesome antidote to redress the balance.

Recommended Videos

TikToker sb.reads took a break from her regularly scheduled BookTok content to shout out an adorable experience she’d had on a night-out when she encountered a guy who was celebrating his bachelor party. “If your name is Sam and your fiancé’s name is Luke,” the OP began, before listing the location and date of the incident. “I just want you to know that that man loves you so much.”

She explained that Luke “could not stop gushing” about Sam and how she is “the love of his life and the most beautiful person he has ever met and how he’s the luckiest man in the world.” The TikToker even bought receipts too, as she shared a selfie Luke had wanted to take with her and her friends after hanging with them. “Wishing you two all the best and congratulations,” she wrapped up, echoing the sentiments of every swooned soul watching.

As one commenter described it, the “algorithm algorithmed” and the Sam in question actually saw the OP’s video. As you’d expect, Sam was touched to find out what her husband-to-be got up to on his bachelor party. “That was literally the best thing to wake up to,” she said. “I haven’t stopped smiling since.”

Even better, we then got another follow-up from the man of the hour himself, as Luke gave his own thoughts and thanks for his unexpected promotion to TikTok Hero. “She’s the best,” he gushed some more when talking about Sam. “And I meant everything I said about her last Friday night… and most of the things I say about her every other day.”

Luke explained that he got talking to sb.reads — who, ironically, is also called Sam — in the first place because she was using a digital camera, and his soon-to-be wife is a big fan of using digital cameras instead of phones. But there’s one burning question that most commenters wanted to know: “Does Luke have a brother?” Thankfully, he solved that mystery too…

Honestly, it should not be a shocking plot twist that a man openly loves his fiancée but it kind of is, so congrats to Sam for finding a good one and thank you to Luke for just being a thoroughly lovely and supportive person and partner. If anyone out there is similarly lucky, and is in a similar corner of the world, Sam can be hired as a wedding photographer for those based in the Martha’s Vineyard and Boston areas through her business, Sam Brooks Photography.

Honestly, if this whole thing was contrived as a commercial for said business, I’m not even mad as that would be a genius marketing tactic. But, no, this does seem to be a genuine case of good people being good people, which sometimes TikTok conspires to make you doubt can still happen. Like one commenter perfectly put it, “We need more posts like this.”