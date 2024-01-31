The Pookie couple on TikTok, explained

TikTok creators rarely go viral for entirely wholesome reasons, but it’s not unheard of.

Recommended Videos

Far more often, viral moments are born of some level of drama, controversy, or backlash, but that’s not the case with the couple behind TikTok’s @campbellhuntpuckett account. Campbell and Jett Hunt Puckett are a married couple who’ve won over the social media site with their fit checks and unwavering support for one another.

Broadly referred to by her husband’s pet name for her, Campbell “Pookie” Hunt Puckett is often the primary focus of the joint account, as she shows off a range of stunning outfits with her approving husband by her side. He spends many of the videos showering Pookie with praise, and their wonderful connection is winning over the web.

Who is the Pookie couple?

Hunt Puckett’s sweet nickname for his wife soon became the defining word of their TikTok page, leading to the broad identification of the Hunt Puckett’s as the “Pookie couple.” It’s rare that a single video goes by on the page without Hunt Puckett dropping the pet name, as he gushes over his gorgeous wife and her range of eye-catching outfits.

The pair met at a Philadelphia wine bar in 2015 and hit it off immediately. Hunt Puckett revealed as much in a storytime pinned to their page, where the pair discuss their first meeting and blossoming romance. Following that first meeting, they apparently found themselves “inseparable” within just a few days.

Despite a rocky first date — flight attendant Pookie was an hour and a half late, due to a delay — they’ve never looked back. The pair dated for around 10 months before Hunt Puckett popped the question, and their charming relationship soon became a TikTok tradition. People started swarming to their shared account in late 2023, and within a few months the Hunt Pucketts had become an online sensation.

Why are they so popular on TikTok?

The Pookie couple’s TikTok popularity is twofold, and depends on who you are. There are plenty of people who find their videos “cringe” or awkward, but they seem to be a minority. The remainder of the app’s users generally seem to look fondly on the passionate pair, gushing over their connection and lining up to check out their OOTD (outfit of the day) uploads.

They’ve even become a meme. It’s commonplace, these days, for girls to reference Pookie’s stellar fit checks in their own videos, calling their outfits “Pookie coded” or “very Pookie” if they think the eye-catching influencer would approve. It’s also common for people to reference Hunt Puckett in their videos, after one of his favorite phrases — “Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight” — went starkly viral on the app. It has since become a meme of its own, and has been referenced by a range of accounts, including those belonging to major businesses.

It’s very much up to the viewer to decide whether the Hunt Puckett’s are wholesome, cringe, or something in between, but those views are racking up regardless of opinion. The couple’s shared account boasts nearly 263,000 followers and more than 8 million likes, and each of their fresh uploads typically rack up view counts in the low millions.

They’re thriving on TikTok, and — whether or not their content is your cup of tea — their loving connection is impossible to ignore.