The Right Stuff dating app just recently launched and promises to be the place to mingle for conservatives who just want to date someone “normal.” But it doesn’t seem to be going too well as there are plenty of bad reviews already. The 1.9 rating isn’t coming from liberals who might find the whole concept funny, but conservatives themselves who have found issue after issue with the app since signing up. It’s now a TikTok trend to highlight the bad reviews the app is getting on Apple.

The criticism begins with the commercial that was released back in June to target women. It hits all the buzzwords that conservatives would find strange in a date. From a man concerned about the environment to a date who shows up on a bike, three women talk about their “bad” dating experiences. That in itself gives potential customers a good insight into the motivations behind the company.

PayPal entrepreneur Peter Thiel invested $1.5 million to launch the app. But things aren’t going that great for the openly gay conservative Trump supporter. One thing conservatives have noticed is that their profiles are being watched.

Several of the reviewers noticed that after discussing the January 6 insurgency attempt, police or FBI agents started knocking on their doors. If they mentioned being in Washington D.C. that day, they have now found themselves under investigation. One reviewer mentioned that it seems like a conspiracy by the Democrats who are trying to sabotage the app.

Ironically, the bad reviews conservatives are giving the app have given TikTokers so much material to use to make funny videos. Here are a few things viewers now know: One, a person has to be invited to the site in order to join. That seems reasonable because no good conservative wants a liberal snooping around when they’re trying to become someone’s next sugar daddy.

Of course, there is some speculation that there aren’t many women signing up. This detail has not been confirmed and it would take a member looking around the app to verify if it’s true. But the image of a bunch of guys looking for women on an app that only has a bunch of guys is too funny not to mention.

The thought of a user changing his preference to see if there was anybody on the app is too much. He thought it was a bug. Never once did it occur to him that women just weren’t on the thing. Hopefully, the commercial they made to target women helps. And if it takes a special invite, maybe users should start inviting women.

Leave it to TikTok to give us the scoop on the dating app. The Right Stuff may have been launched all wrong and developers need to take a step back to the drawing board. Either way, TikTokers are going to have their fun and there’s no end in sight.