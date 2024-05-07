In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The United States on Friday announced a ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, which are very popular with young people, from Sunday, with the two Chinese apps facing accusations of spying for the benefit of China. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images
Category:
Social Media

How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?

Are you going to be waiting a while for a TikTok delivery?
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 7, 2024 11:42 am

Mouth-watering recipes, pre-planned dance tutorials, step-by-step DIY projects — there’s not much that doesn’t take place on the magical, social media realm known as TikTok. And while the other features listed are undoubtedly eye-catching, it’s now apparent that the social platform is becoming popular for its particular shop page.

Recommended Videos

I mean, let’s face it, a large majority of society now is wholeheartedly obsessed with following the latest fashion trends. Not only that, but the same thing can apply to the latest eye-popping gadget or smart device, so it’s no wonder the orders being made on the TikTok Shop page just seem to increase with each passing day. And while clothes are surely a big portion of the items being sold, other concepts such as a bagel guillotine, a sky projector, and a shoulder massager are certainly special finds that TikTokers love.

As alluring as these products are to those of us mindlessly scrolling through the Shop page every single day, a fair amount of TikTokers are interested in learning exactly how long it will take to get these items in their hands.

So, how long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?

TikTok shop US and UK
Image via TikTok Shop

At the current time of this writing, the TikTok Shop-loving masses luckily don’t have to wait too long after placing an order on the platform — with an official TikTok video explaining that all orders on the Shop page are shipped within 3-7 business/working days. Of course, this is a typical timeframe for most items that are ordered online (except Amazon), so being patient is definitely an essential part of the entire ordering process.

Then again, patience is a virtue, so it makes sense as to why TikTokers are scratching their chins and wondering how long they’ll need to wait before possessing these particular items. Nevertheless, remain patient for a few days, and your items will be at your doorstep before you know it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.