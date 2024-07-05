‘The shamelessness she has’: Girl confronts friend for destroying her prized possession, gets gaslighted by her mother into being the culprit

It ain’t long trips, constant meme sharing, or gossiping for hours that confirm the strength of a friendship — it is when you can lend your friend your most beloved possession, confident that they will take care of it the way you do. But this ultimate test of trust showed a girl that her so-called friend is one backstabbing selfish manipulator.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, there is a big silver lining here, but it has currently lost its spot to the harrowing ending of this incident, which teaches X user @welcometoNYC_13 to never EVER lend anyone her things. As for the friendship… seeing how the “friend”’s mother jumped in only to make things way worse, it is probably pretty much over.

As a fellow lover of novels, I have observed that no one takes care of our books better or even like we do. After getting countless books back with a broken spine and dog-eared pages, I simply swore off this practice of lending the pieces of my heart to offensive souls out there. But for the dejected Twitter user @welcometoNYC_13, the lesson came her way the hard and rather chaotic way when her friend borrowed her cherished copy of the super romantic Better Than the Movies by bestselling author Lynn Painter.

But evidently, the concept of using a borrowed book that belongs to someone else was lost on her friend who doodled across its pages without a care and then dared to return it without a word.

I GAVE MY BOOK TO MY FRIEND AND THIS IS WHAT SHE DOES WITH IT?? WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK

IS IT NOT YOUR FUCKING BOOK TO DO THIS BS

I'm crying i hate this sm pic.twitter.com/hQbrTLvLyU — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 3, 2024

I know, there are going to be a few straggling naysayers pointing out the invisible sweetness of this disfigurement of a private property that was loaned to her — there are some in the comments. But keep two things in mind, a) Majority don’t like others scribbling in their books that they love with all their heart and are justifiably infuriated.

oh this is reason enough for murd€r — ts ✧˖° india t20 world champions (@houseofivyy) July 3, 2024

And b) this presumed sweetness was not conveyed when the owner of the book confronted her friend.

SHE JUST REPLIED SORRY YAAR WON'T DO IT AGAIN???? GIRL I'M NEVER GIVING YOU A BOOK AGAIN STAY TF AWAY — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 3, 2024

The reasonable request to be brought a new book didn’t go well either…

EXACTLY AND WHEN I CONFRONTED HER SHE BLOCKED ME — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 3, 2024

So, emboldened by the near-unanimous support in the comments, the book owner decided to take matters into her own hands and landed at her friend’s place the next day, hoping to at least get compensation for the defacement of her book without her permission. Hmm, so far, too many it probably sounds like a quarrel between two friends. But it got real worse, real quick when this friend’s mother decided that defending her daughter when she was in the wrong was the way to go, and gaslighting the book owner into taking the blame for her ruined book was what every responsible parent would do.

📣 UPDATEEEEE !!!!

went to her place and ugh she started yelling at my face like i was at fault here

Her mum said "it's not that big, we are not returning any money to you"

I was like wtf

She told me that it was MY fault to give her the book

The audacity istfg — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 4, 2024

Her mum just said it's my fault i gave her the book and her daughter is not at fault

HOW STUPID CAN A PERSON EVEN BE OH GOD — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 4, 2024

WOW, right? As many agreed in the comments, this is one “bizarre” family and the book owner’s friend is clearly learning the ropes of being the best Karen from her mother who jumped at the chance to bully someone.

The fact that she turned the finger back at you gagged me so much 😦 like the shamelessness she has, and the audacity she has

Now you know where those quality was coming from. Like mother like daughter. — sucytweeting (@cosymilk1) July 4, 2024

But in all this chaos and being exposed to the disgusting side of humanity, the X user also found unexpected kindness when one of the commentators took it upon themselves to reach out to the author of the book who was “really happy” to help and reached out.

Omg thank you so much babe <3 you are so kind omg I'm literally crying thankuuu!!!! — Nicore ⁵⁵ ⁴ ☆ INDIA WON THE T20 WC 💙🇮🇳 (@welcometoNYC_13) July 3, 2024

Now, the book owner just went through a really terrible experience thanks to an individual she called a friend (and that’s discounting probabilities like how strong their friendship was and on what terms she initially was with this friend’s mother who backflipped faster than the Olympic athletes out there). So, she is yet to update how her conversation with Lynn Painter went — maybe she will be getting a free and autographed copy of the book, or better, she has now found an actual friend that won’t destroy their friendship over a severe lack of empathy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy