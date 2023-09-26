The ‘we fell in love in October’ song making October 1 trend on TikTok, explained

These days, TikTok is where things happen.

Back in the day, one could make the same boast about Twitter — now rebranded (poorly) as X — or Reddit, or even YouTube, but those platforms have since yielded the primary spotlight to their mega-popular little sibling. TikTok remains one of the newest social media apps in broad circulation and the most frequented among youthful users. X is on its way out, thanks to Elon Musk’s mishandling, Facebook has long been the app of our parents, and — while Reddit will likely never lose its foothold — even Instagram has started to fade in the wake of TikTok’s massive appeal.

As such, many of the songs, looks, and trends you see cropping up in the real world started on — or were at least popularized by — TikTok. The latest song to find fresh life on the app comes at the perfect time, as the app’s users prepare to greet fall in style.

“We fell in love in october” takes over TikTok

As spooky season lovers prep to greet the month of October, they’re gearing themselves up with some fitting tunes. Girl in red’s “we fell in love in october” is greeting the fall season a touch early, as users flock to Norwegian singer Marie Ulven Ringheim’s dulcet tones and soft, elegant stylings. It’s the perfect song to ring in October, a fact that is clearly not lost on TikTok, and its rise quickly prompted ‘October 1’ to trend on the app.

Ringheim’s “we fell in love in october” was first released in 2018, but her presence as an indie artist kept the singer’s talent from properly catching on for several years. She’s finally getting her moment in the sun, as one of the most popular social media apps on the planet seizes onto the track and shares it far and wide. Stars like Doja Cat and even Billie Eilish found the fame they currently enjoy with a solid boost from that vital TikTok algorithm, so watch the rise of girl in red carefully — she might just be the next big thing.