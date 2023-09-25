Home Social Media

The ‘Tube Girl’ TikTok trend, explained

We love a good confidence boost.

Tube Girl TikTok trend
Image via @sabrinabahsoon/TikTok

Love it or hate it, TikTok is changing the way we live.

The mega-popular social media app is everywhere, these days, and its not likely to diminish in popularity soon. The youth of America — and in plenty of other countries — are finding a new community among the girlies and guys of the app. And, among their new peers, they’re finding an avenue to broadened cultural awareness, tips, tricks, and hacks to succeed in life, and plenty of empowerment.

That empowerment comes in many shapes and forms, but the latest is via the viral “Tube Girl” trend. Started by the U.K.’s own Tube Girl, the trend has since blossomed into a cross-cultural movement in positivity and loving oneself.

TikTok’s Tube Girl trend

@sabrinabahsoon

Im on my way and i think I’ll have more fun on the tube 😵‍💫 #tubegirleffect #tubegirl

♬ Feel It – Club Edit – Jazzy

The real-life Tube Girl goes by the name Sabrina Bahsoon on TikTok. She acknowledges her lofty new status as a TikTok main character in her bio, which proclaims her “London’s Tube Girl” and links out to a delightful, Tube Girl-themed Spotify playlist.

She started a new trend with her simple commuting videos, which typically feature her on public transportation — the Tube, as its called in the U.K. —— simply feeling herself, and unapologetically so. It’s a vibe that TikTok quickly seized onto, and soon Bahsoon’s videos were prompting a slew of copycats.

@isseypovs

It’s a process

♬ original sound – habz.fx
@lohannysant

The result video from the POV tik tok 🥰 #tubegirl #nycsubwaygirl #tubegirleffect

♬ greedy – Tate McRae
@itsbybrandon

help me tag her. #tubegirl #london #tubegirlsmatter

♬ original sound – itsbybrandon

Now she’s joined by a wave of increasingly confident TikTok girlies, all of whom are lining up on subways, metros, and any other accessible form of public transportation to try their hands at their own Tube Girl vibe. Not all are as effective as Bahsoon’s, but it takes time to reach that level of flawless confidence. We’ll see more ladies — and perhaps a few guys — join her in the coming weeks, as more and more users get in on the wholesome confidence boost of a trend.

