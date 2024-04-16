‘They’re going to kill someone’: Health-conscious hero fired after 3 days for trying to fix restaurant’s ‘disgusting’ food safety violations

TikTok thirsts for tea more than a decaffeinated Brit, so users always get frustrated when someone shares some scandalous experience they’ve had but elects to leave out the names, perhaps in an effort to avoid any blowback reaching the people or company in question.

TikToker Alex Makes became a hero — and a health-conscious one at that — on the app, however, when he revealed he got fired after just three days at his new job for literally being too competent. Unlike other similar TikToks you might’ve seen where the user blocks out names, Alex had no qualms about calling out his ex-employers for their crimes, sharing not just the name of the business but their address and phone number. We stan a whistleblowing king.

Shot in what appears to be the immediate aftermath of his firing, Alex took TikTok on a tour of the kitchens of Wolfhound Irish Pub in Clermont, Florida, revealing the shockingly poor conditions in which food is prepared, cooked, and stored. Even worse, it was Alex warning them that “they’re going to kill someone” because of the flagrant food safety violations that caused his firing.

Alex, whose total lack of filter throughout his expose makes for an exceptionally entertaining watch, blasts Wolfhound’s facilities as “f***ing disgusting.” The dishwater had no soap or sanitizer installed so the dishes were just getting splashed with hot water. There’s no labeling given to the food in the coolers, so no way to tell how long it’s been there or its expiry date. The cooking surfaces actually look pristine, but Alex admits that’s only because he’s been cleaning them for three days on his own.

What really gets Alex infuriated is a bunch of miscellaneous food stacked straight on the floor. “FOOD ON THE F***ING FLOOR” he yells, before laughing hysterically, in what deserves to become a meme. One of the items appears to be some form of meat haphazardly wrapped in foil and left on a random shelf. “How long’s it been there? God only knows. What the f*** is it? God only knows!” Alex cries.

But, wait, somehow there’s more! In a follow-up, Alex revealed further evidence of gross kitchen conditions at Wolfhound. The most egregious has to be the corned beef container, which has the fresh packs of meat simply placed on top of the old, greying, rotting meat because, as Alex says, “nobody ever threw the old stuff away, ever.”

OK, you might be thinking, Wolfhound is definitely not fit to be preparing food for human consumption and the fact that they haven’t already wiped out half of the local population like Florida’s own Thanos is a miracle, but Alex does speak about the restaurant using strong language so it’s possible he was fired due to an unprofessional attitude.

But, nope, Alex made clear in his follow-up that he interacted with the manager in a completely civil, polite and informative way, producing screenshots of his texts to prove it. In fact, for every issue he mentioned, he offered a suggestion for how to fix it and was more than happy to do the hard work himself, provided it got done. “I am willing and ready to fix every issue, I just need your approval,” he texted his boss.

“Sir…do y’all not have Health Inspectors in America?” wrote one international commenter, no doubt echoing the thoughts of many non-US TikTok users watching Alex’s video. For anyone wondering, yes, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is the public health agency, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that is responsible for ensuring “the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry, and egg products is safe, wholesome, and correctly labeled and packaged.” Many in the comments, however, agree that the FSIS “needs a total overhaul, you have some really good inspectors and some really awful inspectors and very little oversight over them.”

As for what’s next for Alex, someone had an ingenious idea. “Yo, with your passion & expertise, I can see you fixing up kitchens as a biz for restaurants that need the extra deep clean,” they pitched. “I’d make business cards & advertise to kitchen managers & owners.” For the meantime, though, people of Clermont, beware the Wolfhound.

