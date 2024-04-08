‘This ain’t a competition but you win’: Woman returned from vacation to discover her boyfriend had joined ISIS, and the FBI were waiting for her

We’ve all had unsavory experiences with exes and sometimes it can be cathartic to share those stories with other people who’ve gone through something similar. TikTok, however, is full of unique cases that many of us probably can’t relate to. Like the woman who caught her husband cheating on her with her mom.

You know what trumps even that romance apocalypse, though? TikToker meenaljamila’s admission of how one of her past relationships went south. Joining in with a trend in which users answer “What’s a f*cked up thing that your ex did to you?” meenaljamila — who goes by Mimi — told her tale, and left jaws scraping the floor in the process.

“He joined ISIS when I was out of the country, and when I came back to the country the FBI were waiting for me,” she explained, as casually as if she was ordering drive-thru at McDonalds.

Typically, TikTok users are guilty of oversharing, but with her stitch clocking in at a mere nine seconds, Mimi left the app desperate for more info. “Babe you can’t leave us there, I need more,” pleaded one commenter. Others are wondering if Mimi is keeping her cards close to her chest so she can sell the story to Netflix. “I mean yeah, that’s a two-season-Netflix-series type of story material… go on we’ll wait,” they wrote.

Without any further information, folks are imagining what must’ve happened next once Mimi got home from her vacation only to find that her boyfriend had not just dumped her but had gone to join ISIS. One joked: “I’m just imagining you sitting with the FBI going, “HE DID WHAT?!?!?!” Whatever the truth behind the tale, everyone’s in agreement that this trend might as well call it a day now as no one’s going to be able to do better. “Idk if anyone can ever top this one,” reads one comment. Another plus side? It’s making some people feel better about their own lives: “Suddenly my ex leaving me for someone else doesn’t seem so bad…”

Mimi’s experience may seem like an incredible one-off, but there may be other women out there who’ve also had boyfriends leave them to join ISIS — although maybe not while they were on vacation. According to the International Centre of Counter-Terrorism, approximately 300 American citizens either joined or attempted to join ISIS during the years 2013 to 2019. Whether all of them did so just to avoid breaking up with their girlfriends face-to-face is unknown.