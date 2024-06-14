Images via TikTok / @alexandralunetta / Warner Bros.
Category:
Social Media
News

‘This is literally ‘The Conjuring’: Woman recalls her disturbing childhood spent growing up in a house previously owned by Satanists

Don't expect to get any sleep tonight.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 11:08 am

Without a doubt, James Wan’s The Conjuring maintains its ever-present legacy as one of the most terrifying horror movies of this generation. But a real-life Conjuring situation happening to one user on TikTok is certainly more horrifying than anything Hollywood could have drawn up.

Recommended Videos

Over on the social media platform, user @alexandralunetta sought to share the details of her spine-tingling supernatural experience, which, yes, sounds like it’s straight out of a horror flick. In the video, Alexandra described her family moving into a new house when she was a 3-year-old child, where it was eventually discovered that the house had an abundance of supernatural phenomena going on, which the previous owners apparently started in the first place.

While discussing the experience, Alexandra insisted that when her mother and siblings were doing a tour of the house with the realtor, dried droplets of blood, bird feathers, and a Satanic symbol on the wall were all discovered in the basement. Despite the red flags, the family decided to remain in the house, although the paranormal activity certainly didn’t stop, with the OP revealing that two different figures haunted her for most of her young life — a male figure and a female figure.

@alexandralunetta

Somebody get A24 on the phone! #stitch with @audacitii #ghoststory #haunted #creepy

♬ original sound – Alexandra Lunetta

From waking up with bizarre scratches and bruises on her body to smelling rotten eggs throughout the house and hearing growling — both signs of demonic activity — this story truly sounds like the plotline to The Conjuring, which is enough to make us all want to double-check the basement of any house before moving in right away.

In the end, the OP confirmed that her family eventually moved out of the house when she was 23 years old, although she revealed that three demonic entities — male and female — disclosed their true faces to her in a dream after she moved out of the haunted house as a potential way of saying “goodbye.”

It’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I WANT people to know it was me’: Mark Hamill is having a meltdown over Elon Musk’s unthinkable X tweaks
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I WANT people to know it was me’: Mark Hamill is having a meltdown over Elon Musk’s unthinkable X tweaks
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump says he might lose his first debate with Joe Biden on purpose, ‘cuz that makes sense
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump says he might lose his first debate with Joe Biden on purpose, ‘cuz that makes sense
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I have never been so enraged for another person’: Cheater abandons pregnant girlfriend for a trip to Mexico, gets instant karma
Screengrabs of Kristen Kelly crying in a TikTok video.
Screengrabs of Kristen Kelly crying in a TikTok video.
Screengrabs of Kristen Kelly crying in a TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I have never been so enraged for another person’: Cheater abandons pregnant girlfriend for a trip to Mexico, gets instant karma
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Makes me feel like I’m on The Truman Show’: Man notices something weird about his flight, and now he’s convinced us we’re living in a simulation
TikTok screenshots via @mitchellbienvenue/The Truman Show still
TikTok screenshots via @mitchellbienvenue/The Truman Show still
TikTok screenshots via @mitchellbienvenue/The Truman Show still
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Makes me feel like I’m on The Truman Show’: Man notices something weird about his flight, and now he’s convinced us we’re living in a simulation
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
TikTok screenshots via user ccsnowwww
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘So humiliating and frustrating’: State official pulls teen girl’s skirt down in public, but she gets her sweet revenge when the police arrive
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I WANT people to know it was me’: Mark Hamill is having a meltdown over Elon Musk’s unthinkable X tweaks
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘I WANT people to know it was me’: Mark Hamill is having a meltdown over Elon Musk’s unthinkable X tweaks
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump says he might lose his first debate with Joe Biden on purpose, ‘cuz that makes sense
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump says he might lose his first debate with Joe Biden on purpose, ‘cuz that makes sense
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I have never been so enraged for another person’: Cheater abandons pregnant girlfriend for a trip to Mexico, gets instant karma
Screengrabs of Kristen Kelly crying in a TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I have never been so enraged for another person’: Cheater abandons pregnant girlfriend for a trip to Mexico, gets instant karma
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Makes me feel like I’m on The Truman Show’: Man notices something weird about his flight, and now he’s convinced us we’re living in a simulation
TikTok screenshots via @mitchellbienvenue/The Truman Show still
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Makes me feel like I’m on The Truman Show’: Man notices something weird about his flight, and now he’s convinced us we’re living in a simulation
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 14, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.