‘This is literally ‘The Conjuring’: Woman recalls her disturbing childhood spent growing up in a house previously owned by Satanists

Without a doubt, James Wan’s The Conjuring maintains its ever-present legacy as one of the most terrifying horror movies of this generation. But a real-life Conjuring situation happening to one user on TikTok is certainly more horrifying than anything Hollywood could have drawn up.

Recommended Videos

Over on the social media platform, user @alexandralunetta sought to share the details of her spine-tingling supernatural experience, which, yes, sounds like it’s straight out of a horror flick. In the video, Alexandra described her family moving into a new house when she was a 3-year-old child, where it was eventually discovered that the house had an abundance of supernatural phenomena going on, which the previous owners apparently started in the first place.

While discussing the experience, Alexandra insisted that when her mother and siblings were doing a tour of the house with the realtor, dried droplets of blood, bird feathers, and a Satanic symbol on the wall were all discovered in the basement. Despite the red flags, the family decided to remain in the house, although the paranormal activity certainly didn’t stop, with the OP revealing that two different figures haunted her for most of her young life — a male figure and a female figure.

From waking up with bizarre scratches and bruises on her body to smelling rotten eggs throughout the house and hearing growling — both signs of demonic activity — this story truly sounds like the plotline to The Conjuring, which is enough to make us all want to double-check the basement of any house before moving in right away.

In the end, the OP confirmed that her family eventually moved out of the house when she was 23 years old, although she revealed that three demonic entities — male and female — disclosed their true faces to her in a dream after she moved out of the haunted house as a potential way of saying “goodbye.”

It’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy