‘This is stressing me out just watching’: Disney drawing challenge somehow transforms into tense showdown with hilarious results

Disney’s docuseries Sketchbook may not have reignited a great degree of artistic self-confidence for every member of this friend group, but it certainly posed a seriously entertaining challenge, punctuated by fits of uncontrollable laughter.

A TikTok user named Kara Brooke and her group of friends decided to take on three different Disney Sketchbook character drawing challenges: one for Olaf, one for Kuzco, and another for Simba.

Some challenges went more smoothly than others, with a few of the friends displaying honed skills while others visibly struggled a bit more. Nonetheless, everyone tried their best and that’s part of the fun. Regardless of their drawing talents, these friends are all guilty of having a remarkable sense of humor that will hopefully inspire others online to consider taking a similar initiative and gather their family or friends to attempt a similar challenge.

“This would be a fun drunk game,” one commenter wrote. While a great suggestion for a party night, it doesn’t seem like these friends require alcohol to have a memorable time filled with a healthy dose of anxiety – if there is such a thing – and contagious laughter, one that should bring a smile to any viewer’s face.

“Rewind it, rewind it!”

In the first challenge the friends tried – at least, recorded and shared online – they picked up their pencils to draw Olaf from Frozen. In this short video, we mostly only see the results accompanied by laughter so intense Kara has tears rolling down her cheeks by the end of the video.

Down in the comments, even Disney had to throw in some words of wisdom, “Maybe the real art is the laughter we shared along the way!”

Fortunately, we have more footage of the group’s second challenge, in which they get their (emperor’s new) groove on by drawing Kuzco in his iconic llama form. In 3 minutes and 48 seconds, we witness the friends alternating between the stress of trying to keep up with the artist on TV and the inability to contain their compulsion to laugh hysterically.

A few of them managed to produce unironically impressive drawings. In truth, none look too bad, one could likely tell without being told who the character is in each one.

As of this writing, Simba from The Lion King was the third and final challenge Kara posted. Similar to Olaf’s video, we only get to see the finished products, not the stress and hilariousness that surely preceded them. Like in the previous two, it is one of the friends, Whitney, who is most to blame for inciting everyone to burst out laughing. “I am Whitney 😂,” said one viewer. “Whitney is my favorite artist😂,” commented another.

After watching this jovial group of adults have the time of their lives in their attempts to draw Disney characters, how can one not feel inspired to grab their own friends and try out a similar challenge? At the end of the day, it does not matter if you can or cannot draw. Real friends won’t judge you, or put you down, they will laugh not at you but along with you. Even for strangers online, there can only be positive takeaways from watching a tight-knit friend group have such a genuinely fun time doing something so simple.

