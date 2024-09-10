Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Disney drawing challenge somehow transforms into tense showdown with hilarious results
Screengrabs via karabrooke17/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
Disney
News

‘This is stressing me out just watching’: Disney drawing challenge somehow transforms into tense showdown with hilarious results

Drawing one's childhood characters can bring out one's inner child.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 11:53 am

Disney’s docuseries Sketchbook may not have reignited a great degree of artistic self-confidence for every member of this friend group, but it certainly posed a seriously entertaining challenge, punctuated by fits of uncontrollable laughter.

Recommended Videos

A TikTok user named Kara Brooke and her group of friends decided to take on three different Disney Sketchbook character drawing challenges: one for Olaf, one for Kuzco, and another for Simba.

Some challenges went more smoothly than others, with a few of the friends displaying honed skills while others visibly struggled a bit more. Nonetheless, everyone tried their best and that’s part of the fun. Regardless of their drawing talents, these friends are all guilty of having a remarkable sense of humor that will hopefully inspire others online to consider taking a similar initiative and gather their family or friends to attempt a similar challenge.

“This would be a fun drunk game,” one commenter wrote. While a great suggestion for a party night, it doesn’t seem like these friends require alcohol to have a memorable time filled with a healthy dose of anxiety – if there is such a thing – and contagious laughter, one that should bring a smile to any viewer’s face.

“Rewind it, rewind it!”

@karabrooke17

Uncontrollable laughter is my love language 😂😂 @Walt Disney Animation Studios @Disney #disney #sketchbook #waltdisney #olaf #frozen #fyp #fypage #fypシ゚viral #laughing #cryinglaughing @Zeke @Whitney Tucker @Adam

♬ original sound – Kara Brooke

In the first challenge the friends tried – at least, recorded and shared online – they picked up their pencils to draw Olaf from Frozen. In this short video, we mostly only see the results accompanied by laughter so intense Kara has tears rolling down her cheeks by the end of the video.

Down in the comments, even Disney had to throw in some words of wisdom, “Maybe the real art is the laughter we shared along the way!”

@karabrooke17

Kuzco wasnt QUITE as chaotic as Olaf but entertaining nonetheless 😂🦙 @Disney @Walt Disney Animation Studios #sketchbook #disneysketchbook #kuzco #laughing #crying #wheeze #friendgoals #fyp @Whitney Tucker @megan_mcqueen_ @Adam @Zeke

♬ original sound – Kara Brooke

Fortunately, we have more footage of the group’s second challenge, in which they get their (emperor’s new) groove on by drawing Kuzco in his iconic llama form. In 3 minutes and 48 seconds, we witness the friends alternating between the stress of trying to keep up with the artist on TV and the inability to contain their compulsion to laugh hysterically.

A few of them managed to produce unironically impressive drawings. In truth, none look too bad, one could likely tell without being told who the character is in each one.

@karabrooke17

Not all Simbas are created equal 😂🦁 @Disney @Walt Disney Animation Studios #disney #waltdisney #disneyanimation #lion #lionking #simba #sketch #sketchbook #wheeze #art #artist #fyp @Whitney Tucker @Chris Carneal @megan_mcqueen_ @Zeke @Adam

♬ original sound – Kara Brooke

As of this writing, Simba from The Lion King was the third and final challenge Kara posted. Similar to Olaf’s video, we only get to see the finished products, not the stress and hilariousness that surely preceded them. Like in the previous two, it is one of the friends, Whitney, who is most to blame for inciting everyone to burst out laughing. “I am Whitney 😂,” said one viewer. “Whitney is my favorite artist😂,” commented another.

After watching this jovial group of adults have the time of their lives in their attempts to draw Disney characters, how can one not feel inspired to grab their own friends and try out a similar challenge? At the end of the day, it does not matter if you can or cannot draw. Real friends won’t judge you, or put you down, they will laugh not at you but along with you. Even for strangers online, there can only be positive takeaways from watching a tight-knit friend group have such a genuinely fun time doing something so simple.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.