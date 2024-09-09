‘This is the best thing ever’: Cousin’s party gets a lot more appealing when random man is hired to sit in the corner and peel potatoes

House parties these days have gotten rather boring.

With so many clubs and venues pulling off extravagant themes and exquisite music, it doesn’t really seem worth it to just stay at home. Especially when it feels like you’re missing out on so much. Everyone is having their birthday parties out at restaurants or at various clubs and shows.

It’s rare that you even get invited to a house party anymore, and if you do, it blends in with all of the other house parties that came before it.

One particular house party host did not want her birthday party to be doomed like all of the other ones that came before it. So she pulled off one special surprise that made the party even more memorable than any disco or DJ ever could.

So she did what every good party host would, and hired a random man on Airtasker to come silently peel potatoes in the corner of her party.

Her cousin documented on TikTok just how much this confused and amused guests the entire night. She introduced him, explained that he was introverted, but gave no context as to who he was and where she knew him from.

When she finally revealed that he had been a hired prank, she complained that they had all been too caring and interested in his life and who he was. One person reported that the guy told him he was peeling potatoes for his anxiety. Many of them talked to him, checked up on him, and wanted to know more, which was by no means what she intended with her prank, and the poor potato-peeler for hire had no idea what to say on the spot.

To commemorate the moment, she ended the night by giving them all potato-shaped magnets and potatoes of their very own as party favors.

Commenters are just as fascinated as her friends were with the extremely creative party entertainment. One commenter that they too would’ve responded to the potato-peeler ad, if they’d gotten to take the potatoes home with them. Many people agreed that this would definitely be the for-hire entertainment at their next party or event. Some people just want to be the birthday girl’s friend.

Shockingly, potato peelers are not the most popular form of house party entertainment. While, according to Jobera, 30% of parties in the United States include for-hire entertainment, most of the time that entertainment is more in the realm of musicians, magicians, or clowns. Strippers and DJs are also on the list, but potato-peeler has yet to break even the top ten.

Who knows, maybe after this viral video there will be an uptick in demand for random strangers peeling root vegetables. And if you are trying to bring back the art of house partying, you now know exactly what to do to spice — or starch — it up.

