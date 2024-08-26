‘This just might be the movie ‘Split’: Woman preps the whole house for her drunk future self, but future her is not interested in self care

Aristotle once said that “knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” It looks like one TikTokker is still a few steps shy of being wise.

Recommended Videos

It all started with the most noble of pursuits. In preparation for a night of drinking, @gibeisarat tried to set herself up for success.

“Getting my apartment ready for Drunk Me later. I think she’ll appreciate it.”

Knowing that she would be driving along Inebriation Highway, she attempted to make the night easier on herself. The content creator addressed her viewers while laying out some sleepwear, filling a thermos full of water, and bringing out make-up remover to make it easier for her drunk self to get ready for bed.

“I’m pretty low-maintenance, so I should be good.”

What actually happened could not be farther from the creator’s expectations.

The TikTokker was not appreciative in the least

When the creator returned to the screen, she was well in the throws of inebriation and most likely not what she had expected when she was sober. The drunk version of the creator had a lot of colorful language to explain that she would not be engaging in any of the self-care that had been set up hours earlier.

“Take your pijamas and p*** off, b***. F*** youuuuuu!”

Anyone who’s been to college should be accustomed to some displays of drunkness, but viewers of the video were taken aback by the words the drunk woman had for her sober self.

“Why is drunk you so mean to sober you?!?!” wondered Birdy Renee in the comments. She was followed by a flurry of other commenters noting the same thing.

“Drunk me is so mean to sober me and like girl I’m just trying to help you,” Sara Robinson wrote.

“This just might be the movie split,” commenter Robbin noted, referring to the 2016 James McEvoy vehicle, while others compared the display to a Jekyll and Hyde scenario. The young woman’s profanity could be played up for the benefit of getting video views, but different personalities while imbibing isn’t exactly unheard of. Personality changes while drinking have been well-documented over the years.

In a study in 2017 marking these types of changes, PubMed Central noted that many personalities can change, whether it be negative or positive. Anger, sadness, impulsiveness, and lowered inhibition can all be affected while consuming alcohol. This may have less to do with the aggressive personality disorder depicted in the M. Night Shyamalan horror movie, and more to do with internal factors. What the viewers can all agree on, however, is that this video deserves more attention. The main perspective missing is @gibeisarat’s reaction to how much of a menace her drunk self really is.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy