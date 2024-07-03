‘This made me feel safe’: Ex-Disney channel star claps back at offensive old dialogue in the perfect and most wholesome way

Kim Rhodes is known as TikTok‘s mom for a reason. The actress who played Carey Martin, Zack and Cody’s mom, on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody has made a habit of posting comforting videos on her TikTok page where she gives her followers sweet words of love and support. Her latest might be her best.

Recommended Videos

Rhodes took the time to apologize to the once-young fans of The Suite Life for one of her character’s lines, which although quick and fleeting, could have caused some hurt and confusion to those watching back then. In the scene, Carey asks Zack why he’s wearing a skirt, and sighs deeply in relief when he tells her it was just part of a plan to win money for bikes. “Oh, thank goodness,” the TV mom exclaimed.

The moment happened towards the end of the second episode of the first season of the show where Cody falls in love with a girl competing in a beauty pageant hosted at the Tipton Hotel (her name was Rebecca and she was played by a pre-Victorious Victoria Justice). Cody then pretends to be a girl so he can get close to his crush, and accidentally makes it far in the competition before quitting. Zack, wanting the prize money to buy new bikes, locks Cody up and performs in the finals in his place. That’s until his brother shows up and unmasks his true identity. Their mom arrives and is understandably puzzled by the whole ordeal, asking her son why he’s dressed like that. Cody’s look specifically has become a meme online over the years for everyone who dares to sport a blonde bob, namely Taylor Swift.

“Between the time we shot that and now, I have learned (…) that that was a very hurtful and unsupportive thing to say,” the 55-year-old confessed, adding that she doesn’t think “hurtful and unsupportive things are funny.” Rhodes sincerely apologized and, much like in videos she’s filmed and shared in the past, she used the opportunity to remind everyone watching that they’re “perfect” and that she is proud of them for “whatever most makes [them] feel that way.”

@kimrhodes4real Sometimes problematic stuff just keeps popping up. So it’s time to say this. (I may turn off comments if THEY become hurtful and unspportive.) #suitelifeofzackandcody ♬ original sound – kimrhodes4you

Her followers were quick to point out that she was just doing her job by reading the script she was given, but that they appreciated her apology anyway. “A part of me was never bothered by it bc it was probably just a part of the script but hearing this made me feel safe,” one user expressed, while another admitted to tearing up a bit while watching the video. “My oldest is gender fluid and watched you growing up,” they added.

A lot of people, however, had a completely different reading of the scene. Some thought Carey was relieved she didn’t have to buy Zack a whole new wardrobe, or that she was just happy she hadn’t missed any big developments, or even that she was glad her kid wasn’t involved in anything dangerous. Our favorite interpretation came from Jacqueline City who commented, “I always took it as she just thought that gender & sexuality was a really complicated subject to talk about so when it wasn’t about that she was relieved she didn’t have to explain it.”

Most of the shows, films, books, and media we consumed as children will unavoidably appear outdated when we watch them now. Some people prefer to leave them in the past for that reason, but it’s okay to enjoy the things that made you happy while placing them in a wider context and questioning some of their mistakes. Maybe Carey’s words made some young fans who were already, even if unconsciously, questioning gender roles back then feel sad or uncomfortable, but thankfully Kim Rhodes is here to heal that wound.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy