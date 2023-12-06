All the memorable Disney Channel Christmas episodes on Disney Plus

There’s a reason we always turn to our favorite holiday movies of the past to get us in the mood for Christmas. Nostalgia is such a key part of making the holidays special, and the same could be said for Disney Channel and their iconic Christmas episodes.

No matter what era of Disney Channel you were watching, you always knew the holiday episodes of your favorite show could give you a taste of the holidays with a unique spin. Throw in a Christmas tree and some snow to the usual antics you can expect, and it’s always a good way to get into the holiday spirit. So if you’re looking for a side of nostalgia with your holiday cheer this December, here are the most iconic Disney Channel Christmas episodes you can stream on Disney Plus right now.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – “Christmas at the Tipton”

Screengrab via Disney Channel

Children of divorce have it rough during the holidays, as people gather with their families to celebrate the season. Disney Channel shows are no stranger to tackling harder topics but this episode hits home for those who have to celebrate two Christmases. Cody (Cole Sprouse) is convinced his parents will get back together after he sees them hugging while they’re all snowed in at the Tipton together.

But his parents have to break the news to him that his Christmas wish of having a complete family isn’t going to come true, but there’s nothing wrong with that. As Carey (Kim Rhodes) and Kurt (Robert Torti) explain, they try to stay on friendly terms for the sake of Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody, but there’s a reason they’re not together anymore and that’s okay. It’s a great take on the topic.

Phineas and Ferb – “A Phineas and Ferb Family Christmas”

Phineas and Ferb is always top-notch when it comes to meta-commentary, and their take on celebrity-filled Christmas specials is exactly what you’d expect from the animated series. Hosting a family Christmas special in July, featuring Kelly Clarkson (though she never sings), and the gang’s usual hijinks, it’s a fun-filled episode with some musical carols as well.

Girl Meets World – “Girl Meets Home for the Holidays”

Image via Disney Channel

Let’s be real: The only reason people wanted to see Girl Meets World is because they wanted the core three back together again. The show’s Christmas episode finally brings Shawn (Rider Strong) back together with Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel), while comparing Shawn & Cory’s friendship with that of Cory’s daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and Maya (Sabrina Carpenter).

As the four discuss their relationships as well as their upbringings, it makes sense why Riley and Maya are written as they are, as they are very much foils of Cory and Shawn. It’s also fun seeing Shawn getting to play the fun uncle to Riley and her brother Auggie (August Maturo).

That’s So Raven – “Escape Claus”

Screengrab via Disney Channel

Raven (Raven-Symone) already has the power to see the future, but what about travelling back in time? That’s So Raven‘s Christmas episode has Raven trying to rewind time after missing out on all her Christmas traditions after breaking a Christmas present she opened early. It’s a hilarious episode with a sentimental touch, reminding us that the traditions our family creates are what really make the holiday special.

Phil of the Future – “Christmas Break”

Screengrab via Disney Channel

Using Christmas as the framing for this flashback episode, Phil of the Future actually goes back to the past by showing the first time Phil (Raviv Ullman) meets his future best friend and girlfriend Keely (Alyson Michalka). It also gives fans a flashback to how Phil’s parents (Craig Anton & Lise Simms) found a home in the present and decided to stick around in the 21st century.

Throughout Phil of the Future‘s two seasons, we always see how Phil and his family have adapted to the current year, but not what their first visit to 2003 was like. Not only is it a fun episode for fans who enjoy the goofy time-travelling antics, but it’s a really touching Christmas episode as we get to see the five leads bond over such a funny story.