‘Threatening you with a good time’: Irate woman polices the roadway outside a church with the worst threat imaginable

We’ve seen plenty of irate Karens over the years on the wonderful platform known as TikTok. Personally, it’s one of my favorite genres of video. I get a kick out of watching entitled old people throwing tantrums on the internet and I’m willing to wager I’m not the only one.

Today’s video scratches that particular itch as we’re treated to three whole minutes of a Karen in the U.K. having a meltdown over parking — there are so many good Karen parking dispute videos I think we should list it as a subgenre. Anyways, the clip in question was posted by @thehalalham (he also just goes by the name Ham) who recorded the Karen from his car. Since being posted it’s amassed over 14 million views and one million likes and it’s easy to see why.

It’s a hilarious interaction as the woman indignantly tells Ham that he can’t park in the spot he’s occupying. When he asks why he’s told it’s because it’s “a holy place” — I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware parking outside of a church was illegal in the U.K. Of course, Ham stands his ground which is a surefire way to send a Karen into meltdown — which is exactly what happens.

Ben is coming

After refusing to move the woman decides it’s time to pull out the aggressive approach, threatening to bring out her son. Ben, who will “do” Ham. This sounds like less of a threat and more like a promise of a good time, if you ask me. I’m sure what she meant was that Ben was going to supposedly beat Ham up for parking outside of a church, but when someone says they’re going to “do” someone that’s not what most people’s first thoughts are, if you catch my drift.

As you can imagine, Ham finds the double entendre hilarious and pretty much laughs in the woman’s face, which only makes her even more irate. She repeats the threat a few more times, seemingly unaware of what’s so funny about it. I would make fun of her for it, but honestly, I’m scared Ben, Son of Karen, will track me down and do me.

You have to admit, even in the context she meant it to be taken, it’s a pretty weak threat. With all the love to the Bens out there, the name doesn’t really have that threatening aura so it’s kind of hard to take the whole thing seriously. Regardless, she seems pretty confident that her son is going to come out and physically assault a stranger on her behalf, and all because he parked outside a church. What if Ben just wants to live a peaceful life, huh? Did she ever think about that?

Did Ham survive?

The video cuts before Ben is brought out, but viewers wanted to know if Ben ever arrive to “do” Ham. Considering he’s alive to post the video I’m going to assume it was an empty threat. One viewer wondered if it was a skit, because it just seemed too good and honestly I wondered the same thing. If it is a skit then props to the lady because she played the Karen part to perfection.

