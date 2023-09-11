‘I would never move my car again’: Parking dispute takes a turn for the absurd as Karen claims she owns public property

The Karens have struck again. It seems that whether it’s stores, restaurants, or public streets they are always ready and willing to stake their claim and cause problems. In the latest addition featured in a viral TikTok, a man finds a note on his car telling him not to park on a public street in front of the author’s house. Annoyed by the note, he knocks on the door to ask why he isn’t allowed to park there, which causes great outrage among the Karen and her husband.

Their main argument for their desire for him to move his car was that he doesn’t live in the neighborhood. He tries to clarify that he is just visiting and parked on public property, but they repeatedly urge him to get off of their “property” and threaten to call the police.

He doesn’t really seem dissuaded by the idea of the police showing up, especially since he is standing on a public sidewalk and his car is parked on a public street. By the end of the video the Karen seems to be on the phone with someone, attempting to address the issue, and the couple retreats into their home allowing him to park another day.

Commenters commended the car owner’s perseverance and readiness to stay in the parking lot as long as he needed to. Some even said that they would camp out in the spot for the rest of time, just to get back at them for being so unreasonable. One even suggested recruiting 20 friends to rotate in and out of the space at all hours of the day. “I would park there 24/7, that space is now my home.” someone added.

According to Marc J. Blumenthal’s law offices, public property includes public parks, roads, and sidewalks throughout the city. The rights of those pieces of infrastructure are determined by local officials, not people whose houses happen to be next to them. On private property, which is considered to be anything owned by a private citizen, residents have the right to invite or disinvite anyone of their choosing and make any changes that are necessary. Unfortunately for Karen and Ken, streets and sidewalks are not typically under that umbrella.

After a rousing round of arguing and logic wars, it’s safe to say that viewers can officially declare a winner. Though the threats to call the police and the claims that they own public roads were excellent tactics, commenters declare the score to be TikToker: 1, Karen and Ken: 0.