Try Guys: ‘The best YouTube apology video ever!’

Last week the internet was absolutely bombarded with the heartbreaking news that Ned Fulmer — known wife-loving and family man of The Try Guys — has been in a mutual consensual workplace relationship with an employee. The news completely shook up the YouTube world as we know it for several reasons, but most of all, fans were insanely shocked to discover Fulmer had been cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, having their trust completely shattered after believing in the YouTuber’s wholehearted devotion to his wife, discovering that it was all in vain.

Since then, speculation has raised a few questions regarding the veracity and the position of the rest of The Try Guys regarding Fulmer’s infidelity: Did they know? Were they accomplices? Is Fulmer still working with The Try Guys? If any of these questions lured around in your mind, the newest video put every question on the table– all while being very HR-friendly. Since the video’s upload, which gathered over four million views in just ten hours, comments showing support and sharing thoughts have been flooding the comment section, some being incredibly supportive of The Try Guys’ decisions, others showing the importance of the call that was made. However, everyone has their own two cents on the subject, and here are some of our favorite reactions.

User Starlette Mom weighed in with their opinion on the video, sharing the immense pride that they feel as an avid and longtime fan of the YouTubers, praising their transparency throughout the entire situation, which has been highly damaging to their individual reputations as well as their company.

“This is the BEST ‘YouTube Apology’ ever! Like MANY fans, I’ve followed you guys since the beginning at Buzzfeed… before the ‘Try Guys’ name was even used on a video. We’ve seen you all grow into the AMAZING people that you are. While spreading love, speaking truth to power, and baring your souls to build a company that reflected those values; acceptance, loyalty, compassion, etc. Thank you for maintaining that same transparency and accountability that we’ve always seen from you guys, even though this devastating situation. The courage and love you’ve shown cannot be understated. Ariel and the rest of the staff are truly fortunate to have you guys in their corner right now. Sending all my love and admiration to you 3 and your loved ones.”

Another user, Megan Ilibeno, shares some similar thoughts, touching on the subject of how public the entire situation was, being broadcasted for the entire world to see, thus becoming an even more sensitive subject to touch on.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it is to have such personal experiences like this happen through the public lens, but you all handled it perfectly. The transparency was refreshing, and I for one can’t wait for the new content when everything is settled. Hope you guys have some time to heal first.”

Users Aura and HumTV shed light on the visible reactions of The Try Guys throughout the video, mentioning the emotions that were physically visible as they shared the news. Eugene Yang, especially, was visibly indignant, becoming the perfect personification of how many fans are currently feeling toward Fulmer’s actions.

“Eugene’s anger and frustration is so relatable for all of us. Their lives are forever changed all because some guy who couldn’t keep his trash in his pants decided to ruin the company by sleeping with a colleague and ruin his marriage. Temporary pleasure is NOT worth long-term damage”

“Eugene’s fury, Zach’s sadness, and Keith’s disappointment is so poignant in their body language. Makes the situation a harder pill to swallow. Sending love”

Some other users went on to express their sadness and wish the best for Ariel and the two children shared by her and Fulmer, especially after such a public situation, as was the case for users TeaOnWednesday and Eryn Young.

“I can only imagine how betrayed they feel. He not only lied to Ariel but to them as well about who he was. Sending so much support to you guys and Ariel. Can’t believe he just threw away his career like that, all to find something he already had.”

“As a long time fan, thank you for doing the right thing in such a professional manner – I will be excited to support the three of you when you all return. To Ariel, love you are a beam of sunshine with a dedicated heart bigger than this entire world; you deserve back all that you offer to a partner <3”

Some fans have also taken to Twitter and Reddit to express their thoughts, including some statements shared by The Try Guys themselves, and of course, plenty of jokes to lighten up the mood.

“the internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men” i think this statement from eugene combined with the phrasing about checkin in with the employee is a reminder that y’all need to be more considerate of the power dynamics here just like they clearly have. — sk (@kirkxxs) October 4, 2022

If there is one thing we can trust, it’s that the internet to make light of any situation, while still remaining entirely respectful of all parties involved.